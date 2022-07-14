BTU General Manager Provides An Update As The Heat Wave Continues

BRYAN, Texas — In College Station, two major utilities have asked people to conserve their water resources due to an increase in demand. On July 14, the Wellborn Special Utility District issued a boil water notice to its customers informing them to refrain from consuming the water. Following tests...
More requests have come for city of College Station water customers to voluntarily reduce consumption. Friday shortly before 1:30 a.m., near the end of a nine hour city council meeting, city manager Bryan Woods gave what he described as a “strong request” to conserve water. Woods said “we’re...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers hoping to get on and off Cain Road from Wellborn Road will need to find another route Friday afternoon. Union Pacific will have the railroad crossing at Cain and Wellborn Road closed for about an hour, according to the College Station Police Department. Drivers...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some College Station residents are concerned about a proposed plan that could change the future of their neighborhood. The proposed plan is to realign Corporate Parkway at William D. Fitch and connect it to the Pebble Creek neighborhood. The plan was presented by the city’s public works director, Emily Fisher, at Thursday’s city council meeting.
Will Smith, Chief Financial Officer, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about working for the City of Bryan and Bryan Texas Utilities, challenges with the heat and electricity consumption, the budget, dealing with inflation, sales taxes, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Listen...
The College Station city council’s decision add a name to the nature center at Lick Creek Park was not unanimous. Thursday’s 4-1 vote to name the facility for former mayor and councilman Gary Halter followed an exchange between councilmembers Elizabeth Cunha and Dennis Maloney. Cunha first attempted to...
Conroe City council members were stunned after reviewing $7,000 in invoices from employees of a construction firm related to the new Hyatt Regency Hotel and Convention Center that showed thousands of dollars in expenses for meals, sunglasses and T-shirts. One invoice tallied more than $2,000 at the Twin Peaks restaurant...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new concept for becoming a strong swimmer is open in town and they’re ready to make a splash. “This is something that’s up and coming, it’s getting really popular,” Nathan Blanchard, the owner of Aggieland Scuba, said. While basic swimming skills...
The first to announce seeking the College Station city council place two position in this November’s election is William Wright. He is currently serving on the planning and zoning commission and the historic preservation and impact fee advisory committees. Wright, who is a lifelong College Station resident, was also...
No injuries are reported after an equipment fire Friday afternoon at a Brenham business. Around 1:45 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department was called out to a fire at DR Metals at 1307 Highway 290 West. Dispatchers were advised that employees were evacuating the building and that the fire was in the warehouse area.
Severe Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 6:46PM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Cut And Shoot, or 11 miles east of Willis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -In a few months, some College Station residents will be receiving their Amazon Prime packages by air. At the College Station City Council meeting on July 14, a zoning change to allow an Amazon facility was unanimously approved. This means residents in College Station will have the opportunity to receive their Amazon Prime orders by drone, called Amazon Prime Air.
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is having issues balancing its energy consumption while an overflow of pets is coming into its center. The summer heat has made it difficult for the facility to keep energy use down. According to Ashley Rodriguez, a supervisor at the Bryan Animal...
Almost exactly a month after announcing its plans to bring deliveries to the Central Californian town of Lockwood, the company is unveiling another expansion. Later this year, Amazon will be adding Texas A&M University’s home base of College Station to the list. The company lists partnerships with the school and city as a key reason for the choice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-15-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-12-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas-based real estate development firm called Parallel will build newly renovated off-campus apartments open to the public and students. The company is building its second student housing complex in the Northgate area of College Station. David Pierce, one of the lead partners at Parallel, said...
The Navasota Police Department has been awarded a $5,000 Walmart Community Grant. The grant was announced this (Thursday) afternoon by the Walmart Community Grants Team and Walmart Facility #293 in Navasota. The open grant application process gives awards to organizations that directly benefit the service area of the facility from...
A Houston woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly giving false information. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 3:45, Officers responded to the 1800 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a Theft. An investigation was conducted, and one of the four occupants identified as Alicia Smith, 54 of Houston, was taken into custody for Failure to Identify by Giving False or Fictitious Information.
Catalytic Converter theft has again been reported in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 2:45, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Twisted Oak in reference to Suspicious Activity. A resident in the neighborhood reported hearing what sounded like a power tool operating nearby. Officers located vehicles with missing catalytic converters which appeared to have been removed recently. A few hours later, officers responded to two additional theft of catalytic converter calls that occurred in the 600 block of East Blue Bell Road and the 1000 Block of Burleson Street. Case is under investigation.
NAVASOTA, Texas — The answer to one question, should teachers be armed, varies in over 1,200 Texas school districts. Dr. Stu Musick, Superintendent of Navasota Independent School District, is one of four districts in Grimes County that said yes. The Texas Legislature gave school districts the option of allowing...
