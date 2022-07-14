ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key hole from the opening round of British Open

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Tiger Woods of the US plays a shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the British Open:

HOLE: 1

YARDAGE: 375

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.974

RANK: 12

KEY FACT: Tiger Woods began the British Open with a tee shot that landed in a divot and a second shot that bounced into the Swilcan Burn. He made double bogey and went on to a 78, matching his highest start in the British Open. Rory McIlroy began his round by making a 60-foot putt on his way to a 66 to finish two shots out of the lead.

