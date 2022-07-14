Opening round of the British Open at St. Andrews at a glance

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A brief look at the opening round of the 150th British Open at St. Andrews (all times EDT):

LEADING: Cameron Young at 8-under 64,

CHASING: Rory McIlroy at 66.

FADING FAST: Tiger Woods had two double bogeys in his round of 78, his second-highest score in the British Open.

GOING NOWHERE: The rounds toward the end of the day were taking slightly more than six hours because of the fast conditions on the Old Course.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Si Woo Kim holed out from the Road Hole bunker on the 17th hole in his second attempt to escape with par.

PUTT OF THE DAY: Ian Poulter made an eagle putt from 50 yards across the ninth green. He opened with a 69.

KEY STATISTIC: No one has won a British Open at St. Andrews when trailing by more than three shots after the first round since J.H. Taylor in 1895.

NOTEWORTHY: Of the 26 rounds in the 60s, only nine came from the afternoon wave.

QUOTEWORTHY:

TELEVISION: Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (USA Network), 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Peacock).

___