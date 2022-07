Waterville Police have identified the man whose body was found outside his home and say his death doesn't appear to be suspicious. The man has been identified as Ivory Shoulders, 36, who lived in the apartment house at 13 Oak Street. Police say that a resident of the building noticed the man just before 6:00 Monday morning, lying on the steps. They called the police to report that a man was sleeping outside the building. The responding officer, however, determined that Shoulders was dead.

