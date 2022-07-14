NEWS BRIEF: State office candidates fall afoul of disclosure rules

On Monday night, the Washington Post reported that President Joe Biden could declare a national climate emergency as soon as this week following stalled talks in Congress. But on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Mr Biden apparently does not plan to do so during a visit to Massachusetts on Wednesday, in which he plans to speak about the climate crisis.This news comes just days after Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, told party leaders that he won’t support the Democrats’ attempt to push through an economic package this month, which would include billions to fight the...

