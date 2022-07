The 6’2″, 190-pound defenceman has spent parts of five seasons in the NHL, registering 20 points (6-14-20) and 16 penalty minutes in 70 career regular season games played with Ottawa, Los Angeles, and Buffalo. At the AHL level, Wolanin has played 89 regular season games with the Belleville Senators and Ontario Reign, reaching a total of 53 points (9-44-53) and 55 penalty minutes. During his rookie AHL season (2018.19), he led all Belleville defencemen in scoring with 31 points (7-24-31) in 40 games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO