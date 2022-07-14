ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Browns OT Announces Retirement

By Pat Opperman
brownsnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell Schwartz was an ironman at right tackle for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. But the 9-year-veteran’s body simply won’t allow him to continue his NFL career. Schwartz announced his retirement today, citing continuing back issues and related leg pain as the reason. In a...

www.brownsnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott gets harshly criticized by Shannon Sharpe after release of ESPN’s RB rankings

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to finally get past the divisional round of the playoffs in 2022. While Dak Prescott undoubtedly needs to have a big year, Ezekiel Elliott also must be more productive in the Cowboys backfield. Remember, Zeke was one of the running backs in the game in his early years in […] The post Ezekiel Elliott gets harshly criticized by Shannon Sharpe after release of ESPN’s RB rankings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Haslam
Person
Sashi Brown
ClutchPoints

Longhorns legend’s brutally honest Arch Manning take will leave Texas fans’ eyes-melting

The Texas Longhorns secured the commitment of the top quarterback recruit in recent memory, Arch Manning. Ahead of his debut season at Texas, UT legend Vince Young dropped an honest take on the pressure Manning will face in Austin, and how he expects him to handle the bright lights. In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, talking with Keyshawn Johnson, Young explained how playing QB for the Longhorns comes with the same amount of pressure as being an NFL quarterback.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Kansas City Chiefs#Gm
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Thanks The Ravens In Latest Message

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drew some attention when he changed his Twitter cover photo to an image saying “I Need $.”. Those who have seen it thought that it was his way to put pressure on the organization to have his contract extension done. After all, there’s not...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Owns What Could Be An Untouchable NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops fearless forecast on Dak Prescott, Dallas amid roster turnover

There’s no doubt the Cowboys’ offense is less weaponized than they were a season ago. The departure of Amari Cooper alone was a major blow to the league’s most productive offense. Despite losing some key pieces, the core offensive unit in Dallas led by Dak Prescott is still intact. Will they be able to keep the’ offense rolling in 2022? Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes they will.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Kansas City Chiefs roster in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs have a deep roster, but these two studs might just steal the show this coming season. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will look out for many marquee players for the 2022 season. Foremost among them is quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. At the same time, we eagerly anticipate the development of young stars like offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton. Nobody can blame the Chiefs’ fan base for being excited.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Panthers Won’t Have A QB Competition For Long

The Carolina Panthers come into the 2022 season with three quarterbacks, all seen as possible starters. However, the team won’t have a quarterback competition for very long this season. This is because Baker Mayfield is coming into Carolina to show why he’s the starting quarterback for the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy