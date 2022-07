The Phoenix Suns entered this offseason in deflating fashion. They were embarrassed on their home floor in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks. As the game got out of hand, Deandre Ayton was seen on the bench with what appeared to be an obvious division between himself and coach Monty Williams. That led many to believe that the restricted free agent would likely be moved this offseason.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO