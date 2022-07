Sunday at the British Open is set to be a classic with Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland out in front and we have the tee times now for the final round. The past two days at the British Open have been phenomenal to watch for fans with scoring coming in bunches but, just as much, players having to deal with the test of St. Andrews at The Open Championship. Now we’re 54 holes down and Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, the penultimate pairing for the third round, have separated themselves.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO