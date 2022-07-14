Evansville Central Dispatch Currently Hiring 911 Operators

If your kids are students of Warrick County schools, they have the opportunity to take advantage of free back-to-school haircuts. Summer break is nearing its end. It feels like just yesterday, the kiddos were getting out of school and eager to take advantage of summer. In about a month's time, kids will be returning to school. That means now is the time when parents are planning out their back-to-school shopping lists. Clothes, shoes, and school supplies don't come cheap, especially for those who have multiple children. Some families cannot afford all of the required school supplies. Throw in new clothes for school because they outgrew their clothes from last year, which can put many in a bind...especially with the way the economy has been. Then, you want to make sure your kiddos look presentable before school with a fresh haircut. All of that money adds up, and one Boonville saloon recognizes that. So they want to help take a little bit of pressure off of your shoulders by offering free back-to-school haircuts!

