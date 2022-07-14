ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Central Dispatch Currently Hiring 911 Operators

By Ryan O'Bryan
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems that everyone is hiring these days from restaurants and retail outlets to everything in between, there are plenty of jobs out there to be had. That includes a few where your ability to stay calm and think quickly could save someone's life. Evansville Central Dispatch in Need...

KISS 106

Evansville IN
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

