ER of Texas now open in Frisco
Each ER of Texas location is equipped with CT, ultrasound and X-ray capabilities. The emergency room also has fully equipped pediatric suites. (Courtesy Gia Randazzo...communityimpact.com
Each ER of Texas location is equipped with CT, ultrasound and X-ray capabilities. The emergency room also has fully equipped pediatric suites. (Courtesy Gia Randazzo...communityimpact.com
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0