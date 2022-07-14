ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

ER of Texas now open in Frisco

By Grant Johnson
 2 days ago
Each ER of Texas location is equipped with CT, ultrasound and X-ray capabilities. The emergency room also has fully equipped pediatric suites. (Courtesy Gia Randazzo...

communityimpact.com

Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
Dallas Observer

Even Before Current Crisis, Dallas-Fort Worth Wasn't Building Nearly Enough Homes

Even before the current housing crisis hit, the Dallas-Fort Worth area wasn’t producing nearly enough homes, according to a new study about housing underproduction in major metropolitan areas across the country. Conducted by the D.C.-based nonprofit research group Up for Growth, the study examines the housing shortage in some...
DALLAS, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

New pitmaster comes to town

There’s a new pitmaster in town. Last month, longtime Texas barbecue purveyor Stephan Nedwetzky established his first brick-and-mortar shop in Van Alstyne. The Pit Commander is now open at 224 East Jefferson Street in the spot formerly occupied by Buck Snort BBQ. The restaurant features a selection of central...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Historic Oak Cliff church to be a mecca for creators in North Texas

DALLAS — In the Oak Cliff community, a historic church that was slowly falling apart is being retooled to build a space for creators. AJ Ramler and six other people in the South Dallas area came together to purchase the building at 919 Morrell Avenue. It’s currently designated as a historically preserved landmark by the City of Dallas. Oak Cliff Assembly of God, which was founded in the 1920s, initially owned the property, building the entire facility in the 1940s.
DALLAS, NC
sanantoniomag.com

This San Antonian is Getting Paid $10,000 to Eat Tacos

Chris Flores will eat at 20 different taco restaurants this weekend. The San Antonio native was announced this week as Favor’s chief taco officer, a two-month gig that pays $10,000 and requires Flores to travel the state eating tacos and sharing about his experience on the H-E-B-owned delivery company’s social channels. He’s starting this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he and the team at Favor have mapped out 20 different places to try in three days. How will he eat that many tacos each day? “One bite at a time,” says Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC

DALLAS - The CDC says three of North Texas’ four largest counties are now at high risk for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, driven by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals may start getting too crowded by next month. The...
DALLAS, TX
lonelyplanet.com

A quick trip – but a world away – in Grapevine, Texas

© Image courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Full of historic charm and activities for all age groups, Grapevine, Texas delivers family-friendly activities along with plenty of wine, shopping, galleries, museums, theaters, a Public Art Trail, and more. Centrally located about 30 minutes from both Fort Worth and Dallas by car, it’s also a short train hop from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, making it a great stop for a weekend trip or the centerpiece of an entire vacation.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

2 more North Texans sentenced for charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Two more North Texans were sentenced for their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot. Kevin Blakely, of McKinney, will spend four months in a federal prison. Kerry Persick, of Trophy Club, received three months of probation. Both pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. A total of six people from the DFW area...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

'We're strong': Thousands gather in Dallas for Texas Democratic Convention

DALLAS — Thousands of Democrats are gathering in Dallas and are showing up in strong numbers for the Texas Democratic Convention. “We’re in a critical election. In over 100 days we’re going to make some critical decisions in elections up and down the ballot in Texas, and there’s a clear contrast between Democrats and Republicans in this state,” explained Jamarr Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Dallas features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown....
DALLAS, TX
