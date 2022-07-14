ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Martin Lawrence Confirms Will Smith To Return For ‘Bad Boys 4’: “We Got One More At Least”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaVSq_0gg8HYNb00

All the conversation still surrounding Will Smith and “The Slap” seen around the world was enough to not only send Big Willie into hibernation but also have many actually questioning the future of his illustrious career thus far.

One project that many feared would be put on hold indefinitely is a fourth film in the longstanding buddy cop franchise, Bad Boys, that he shares with fellow Black Hollywood legend Martin Lawrence.

Thankfully, Marty Mar spoke up recently to not only confirm that Bad Boys 4 is still on the way, but also that he definitely won’t de doing it alone.

Appearing on the latest cover of Ebony Magazine , Lawrence confirmed that a fourth installment in the Bad Boys series is still in development, telling the outlet, “We got one more at least.” This comes after speculation that production on the film was put on hold due to Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars ceremony shortly before accepting the highly-coveted “Best Actor” award for his leading role in King Richard . Many ridiculed the seasoned thespian for showing a lack of self control, in addition to what some categorized as “a cultural step back” for a Black man to attack another Black man in front of a predominately white industry audience.

The pushback caused Smith to retreat from social media and the public eye back in late March, with upcoming starring roles in Apple’s Emancipation , Netflix’s Fast and Loose and originally Bad Boys 4 for Sony all rumored to have been delayed as a result.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Martin Lawrence (@martinlawrence)

While no word yet on when production on Bad Boys 4 will commence, it’s still promising to hear one half of the film’s starring duo deliver us some good news. Fingers crossed that Will confirms for himself next!

In case you need a reminder, take a look below at where the boys left off with the trailer for the third installment, Bad Boys For Life :

defpen

Jordan Peele Shares The Meaning Behind His Upcoming Film, ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has pivoted from his career as a comedian on Key & Peele to becoming one of the most sought-after minds in Hollywood. First, he delivered the critically-acclaimed picture, Get Out. Then, he delivered the terrifyingly entertaining film, Us. This summer, he attempts to join the company of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal as he goes for a three-peat among the viewing public. His latest film, Nope, starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, will hit theaters later this month. During a recent interview, Peele offered a bit of insight on the film’s deeper meaning.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Martin Lawrence confirms Bad Boys 4 is happening despite Oscars slap

Since the infamous Oscars slap, Will Smith’s career has taken a turn. It seemed like some of the star’s upcoming movies were getting shelved after the incident. This isn’t the case, however, as Martin Lawrence has confirmed action movie Bad Boys 4 is still happening. In an...
MOVIES
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in July 2022

Blurring fiction with reality, or, maybe better said, reality with extremes of itself, these seven films new to Hulu this month offer an intellectual take, albeit often with comedic elements to pillow the philosophical blow, on what humanity risks when their hearts, loved ones, and reasons for existing are on the line. Which world is better to live in: the world where you stay firmly where you are and see through its pains and gloriousness, or the world you challenge yourself to get to, so you forage new planes of experience and ways of consideration?
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya Talk Playing Scared in 'Nope' (Exclusive)

Keke Palmer couldn't be more excited to play terrified in Jordan Peele's upcoming supernatural thriller, Nope. The actress and co-star Daniel Kaluuya spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at Universal Studios in Los Angeles this week, where a set from the movie, the western town Jupiter's Claim, has been recreated as part of the theme park's Studio Tour ride.
LOS ANGELES, CA
