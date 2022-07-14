ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Suit seeks to ban Ryan Kelley from Mich. ballot for Jan. 6

By ED WHITE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjuM7_0gg8H9dv00
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks during a rally on Feb. 8, 2022, outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich. A suburban Detroit man sued Thursday, July 14, 2022, to try to disqualify Kelley from the Michigan governor's race, saying he should be declared an insurrectionist whose votes won't count. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit man sued Thursday to try to disqualify Republican Ryan Kelley from the Michigan governor’s race, saying he should be declared an insurrectionist whose votes won’t count.

Kelley faces misdemeanor charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawsuit says the western Michigan man’s participation makes him ineligible for office under the U.S. Constitution.

The 14th Amendment states that anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. and has taken an oath to support the Constitution cannot hold a state office.

Kelley took an oath in 2019 when he was a planning commissioner in Allendale Township, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Lee Estes.

“Whether it’s Ryan Kelley or anyone else that was illegally at the Capitol trying to overturn the will of the people, there needs to be accountability,” said Lonnie Scott of Progress Michigan, a Democratic group supporting the lawsuit.

The Michigan Republican Party noted that the lawsuit was filed by attorney Mark Brewer, former head of the state Democratic Party.

“Claims of insurrection are laughable. ... Yes, I am on the ballot August 2. Yes, I will be on the ballot November 8,” said Kelley, predicting victory.

Kelley is among five candidates in the Republican primary on Aug. 2. The winner will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

Kelley, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, has acknowledged that he was at the Capitol during the riot but said he didn’t go inside. He has pleaded not guilty to disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission.

Polls showed he appeared to get a boost after his June arrest.

The lawsuit seeks to have election officials disregard any votes for Kelley and tell voters that they can cast another ballot if they have voted for him in the primary with an absentee ballot.

In May, an attempt to have Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene barred from the Georgia ballot under the 14th Amendment failed. She said she wasn’t aware of plans to storm the Capitol or disrupt the electoral count through violence.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Comments / 4

Related
The Associated Press

Maryland Dems eager to break GOP’s hold on governor’s office

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — One of the best opportunities for Democrats to regain a governor’s office this year is in Maryland, and the race to succeed term-limited Republican Larry Hogan has drawn a crowd of candidates. Winning back the seat shouldn’t seem so tough for Democrats in a state where they outnumber Republicans by a 2-1 ratio, but the GOP has won three of the past five elections.
MARYLAND STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Video: Michigan GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon Demands Kevin Rinke Take Down 'Slanderous' Ad

The thing about primary races is that people from the same party sometimes -- OK, often -- try to cannabalize one another to get the nomination. In this case, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's campaign fired off a letter Friday demanding that fellow Republican Kevin Rinke take down an ad it calls "slanderous," The Detroit News reports. (See video below.)
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state’s attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the “cease and desist” letter to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed a medical abortion on the girl. The letter says Rokita’s statements Wednesday on Fox News “cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession.” DeLaney said the doctor could file a defamation claim against Rokita if he does not comply. Rokita told Fox that he would investigate whether Bernard violated child abuse notification or abortion reporting laws. He also said his office would look into whether anything Bernard said to the Indianapolis Star about the case violated federal medical privacy laws. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Associated Press

Kentucky GOP overtakes Democrats in voter registration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican Party, already dominant at the ballot box, has achieved another long-sought milestone, overtaking the Democratic Party in statewide voter registration. The Kentucky State Board of Elections announced Friday that the number of registered Republican voters stands at 1,612,060, compared with 1,609,569 registered Democrats. “After a century and a half, the birthplace of Lincoln has finally aligned with the party of Lincoln,” Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams said. It culminates the GOP’s long trajectory toward eclipsing Democrats’ historic advantage in registered voters in the Bluegrass State. Even though it seemed inevitable that Republicans would gain the upper hand, given the trends, the party’s leaders hailed it as a historic achievement.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor outraises Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Friday reported raising nearly $32 million in his bid for Texas governor during the first half of 2022, more than Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and a haul that puts their race on track to smash spending records in November’s midterm elections. The new figures, released as campaign finance reports were due in Texas, put Abbott in the rare position of finding himself outraised. For nearly a decade, the two-term incumbent has pulled in more money than any governor in U.S. history, a stockpile that has overwhelmed rivals and kept challengers at bay. Abbott has raised more than $30 million since the beginning of the year — a significant total even by his big-money track record, and only slightly less than O’Rourke. Abbott also still holds an advantage with money to spend, reporting more than $46 million in cash on hand as of June 30. But the narrowing gap underlines O’Rourke’s durability as a fundraising powerhouse and how money is pouring into high-profile governor’s races even as inflation and President Joe Biden’s sagging approval creates strong headwinds for Democrats with voters.
TEXAS STATE
kqennewsradio.com

CONSTITUTION PARTY OF OREGON ANNOUNCES CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR

The Constitution Party of Oregon has announced that Donice Smith of Roseburg is its candidate for Governor of Oregon. A release said that Smith was chosen June 1st in an online nominating convention conducted according to party bylaws under the direction of Chairman Jack Brown. Smith said, “I will be...
ROSEBURG, OR
The Associated Press

Idaho Republicans poised to reject 2020 election results

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention starting Thursday, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country. The Idaho resolution in the deeply conservative state that Donald Trump won...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#Republican#Progress Michigan#Democratic Party
The Associated Press

Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. But a lawyer for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters asked the judge to cancel the warrant because he said she was unaware of the order before she traveled to a conference in Las Vegas. The judge earlier revoked bond and issued the warrant for Peters, who is accused of tampering with voting equipment, after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference after she sent a letter notarized in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The letter, sent to Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, requested a recount in her failed primary election bid for the GOP nomination in the state secretary of state’s race.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
WWMT

Allegan, Branch, Calhoun counties oppose "Zillow bills."

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several West Michigan counties, including Calhoun, Branch and Allegan, adopted resolutions opposing state house bills they said aimed to solely benefit the real-estate website Zillow. The bills would require county treasury departments provide public housing records to the site at a discount or free of charge.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Abortion issue changes landscape in new Oregon district

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Booming population growth made Oregon one of just six states to gain an additional seat in the U.S. House following the 2020 census. The state’s population jumped by more than 10% in the past decade to more than 4.2 million people, giving it a new congressional district for the first time in 40 years.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

State Rep. Debbie Armstrong resigns from New Mexico House

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Debbie Armstrong announced Thursday that she will be stepping down from her legislative seat before the end of her term so she can focus on providing care for a family member. The Albuquerque Democrat said her resignation would be effective Friday, meaning the Bernalillo County Commission will have to appoint a replacement until a successor is elected. Armstrong had announced last year that she would not seek reelection, leaving open the Albuquerque district she has represented since 2014. Armstrong has played a key role in legislation aimed at expanding and improving access to health care. That included legislation clearing the way for recreational cannabis use, the repeal of New Mexico’s long-dormant abortion ban and a measure that provided end-of-life options for terminally ill patients. She served as chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee and was a member of the Judiciary Committee.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

996K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy