Honolulu, HI

Get ready for Mark Cuban’s artificial intelligence bootcamp in Hawaii

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
(File/Getty)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Applications are now open for high school students interested in learning about artificial intelligence (AI). Bootcamps will be held across the country, including in Honolulu.

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the AI Bootcamp initiative has been hosting free AI bootcamps for students, providing curriculum materials, training volunteer mentors and recruiting local students to attend these camps. Hawaii high school students in the Fall of 2022 will get a chance to experience one.

The No Cost AI Bootcamp in Honolulu will be held over four consecutive Saturdays beginning on Oct. 22 and ending on Nov 12. It’s hosted by The Odom Corporation, a family-owned business that distributes brand-name beverages throughout Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Hawaii.

The bootcamp will introduce basic AI concepts and skills to underserved students in grades 9 through 12. Students will also learn the ethical implications of AI systems, including TikTok recommendations, smart home assistants, facial recognition, self-driving cars and more.

(Courtesy: Wakil Kohsar / Afghanistan /AFP via Getty Images)

As part of the curriculum, students will get to work in Microsoft Azure (Microsoft’s cloud computing platform) to build their own AI applications related to Chatbots, Computer Vision, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing. There will also be volunteer mentor instructors to help students understand material normally taught at a collegiate level.

The Mark Cuban Foundation and The Odom Corporation work together to provide food, transportation, and access to laptops for students at no cost at the bootcamp.

To date, the Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted over 450 students. The goal is to have 1,000 students graduate from AI Bootcamps Program in 2023.

KHON2

45th anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival to air on KHON2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 45th anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival will air on KHON2 on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. with a live stream on KHON2’s You Tube channel. The Moanalua Gardens Foundation hosted the virtual hula festival at the Queen Emma Summer Palace featuring 12 hālau.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — It was a wedding that Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember forever. The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, July 17. Darby fizzled out, and...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
