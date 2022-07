SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Across Mid-Michigan, clerks saying they've never seen anything like it. The Shiawassee County Clerk's office is playing catch-up after the resignation of township clerks in Rush and Woodhull left them to take on the extra work. With barely over two weeks to primaries- there's a...

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO