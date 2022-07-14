Agencies serve federal search warrant at residence on Blackfeet Reservation Wednesday

BROWNING, Mont. - Multiple agencies served a federal search warrant on a residence in relation to illegal narcotics Wednesday.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement report their Drug Investigation Unit obtained the Federal Search Warrant following an investigation in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The warrant was served at a residence in the Brid Rattler Hill area of the Blackfeet Nation on Wednesday, in relation to a person or persons possessing and distributing illegal narcotics.

Several suspects were apprehended, and no law enforcement officers or suspects were injured in the operation.

“Here at the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, we encourage the public to notify us of any suspicious activity in our around your neighborhoods,” Blackfeet Law Enforcement wrote. “We strive to serve the Blackfeet Community and your help is greatly appreciated.”

According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement, involved agencies include, but were not limited to, Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Montana Highway Patrol.