If you haven't heard the news yet Oklahoma is facing a giant Asain Jumping Worm invasion! That's right, jumping worms have started to take over the Sooner State and are wreaking havoc on gardens, forests, and just about every other place you can think of. These invasive earthworms could cause serious damage if not stopped. Sounds strange but we're in for a fight and must do all we can to put an end to this creepy crawly!

LAWTON, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO