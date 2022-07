The New Orleans Pelicans played a major part in the Los Angeles Lakers finishing outside the play-in tournament last season, beating the purple-and-gold twice over a five-day span in late March and early April. Those wins were crucial to the Pelicans ultimately making the playoffs, then pushing the Phoenix Suns to a hard-fought six-game series in the first round. But they were even sweeter than the standings suggested due to growing distaste between Anthony Davis’ former team and his current one.

