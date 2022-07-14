ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Vietnam Reflections Features Pastor Charlie Castelluccio

By Mike Ruzzi
erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis enthusiasm and passion were on display, just moments after he finished riding in The Wall That Heals Motorcycle Escort. "It just brought tears to my eyes", Charlie Castelluccio told Erie...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Waterford's Heritage May Be Fading

Making its 49th comeback, the Heritage Days Festival continues. Waterford's community missed the exciting tradition because everyone couldn't enjoy a funnel cake or shop handmade jewelry for two years because of covid-19. But according to volunteer JoAnne Weary, the festival is about Waterford's heritage. However, over the years, the focus changed.
WATERFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Dunk Fest On Display at Heritage Days

For decades, Waterford, Pa. has celebrated Heritage Days during the third week of July. The start of the 2022 event was something special for a group of Fort LeBoeuf students. A massive crowd produced some big numbers at the Dunk Tank and it also marked a milestone for one Fort LeBoeuf School District employee.
WATERFORD, PA
WFMJ.com

Motorcyclists needed to escort Vietnam Veteran Memorial to Hermitage

Local motorcyclists and other volunteers are needed for a four day Vietnam Veteran memorial event coming to Hermitage. The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of Washington D.C.'s Vietnam Memorial. The wall has been touring the public for nearly forty years, with the goal of educating the public and remembering Vietnam Veterans.
HERMITAGE, PA
Titusville Herald

New outpatient Veteran’s Clinic breaks ground

CRANBERRY — A new facility is being built to help area veterans with their health care needs. The Erie Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center is in the process of constructing a brand new outpatient facility on Route 322 in Cranberry right in front of Home Depot. “This will expand...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
City
Titusville, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

Waterford Heritage Days taking place this weekend

Waterford Heritage Days return to the region this weekend. Starting July 15, downtown Waterford will be filled with vendors, entertainment, crafts, and food for Heritage Days. The Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society is organizing the three-day festival. One museum curator said the Waterford Community has had annual celebrations since 1974. He said the community is looking […]
WATERFORD, PA
eriereader.com

53rd Annual Gem City Rock and Mineral Show

We are excited to present another fun filled and fancy gem and mineral show in Erie, Pennsylvania! Dealers - Door Prizes - Crystals - Fossils - Geodes - Jewelry - Beads - Activities for Children The show will be hosted at the wonderful Zem Zem Shriner's Banquet and Conference Center at 2525 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA (Corner of W. 38th & Zuck Road.) Saturday: 10:00AM - 6:00PM Sunday: 10:00AM - 5:00PM General admission will be $4.00, Seniors $3.50. Children under 12 and Scouts in uniform will be FREE! Admission is CASH ONLY. Admission will be based on Federal, State, Local, and Conference Center recommendations and mandates for masks, social distancing, and occupancy at the time of the show and sale.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Multiple Northwest Pa. agencies search for missing person

Multiple agencies are searching for Candice Caffas in Meadville, along French Creek in West Mead and Union Townships. According to state police, Caffas, 34, was last seen at 3 a.m. Saturday morning at her residence in Union Twp. in Crawford Co. Caffas is 95 pounds, 4’9, with green eyes and was last seen wearing a […]
MEADVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reflections#The Life Springs Center
erienewsnow.com

Waldameer Reconsiders Open Gate Policy after Recent Fight

Just days after a fight broke out among teenagers at Waldameer, park officials say they are reviewing the admission policy. Erie News Now talked with Waldameer president Steve Gorman on Thursday. He said the park is proud of its open-gate policy which allows anyone to walk around the park without...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Car crashes into Erie apartment

A car crashed into an apartment Saturday morning leaving quite a mess. This happened around 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue. According to police, there was one person inside the house who was not injured. The driver was also not hurt. Authorities say the city will take...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tall grass mowed along East Erie neighborhood

Less than 48 hours after our report on the condition of a vacant lot at the corner of East 21st and Wallace streets, the grass has been mowed. Our investigation began after a neighbor reached out to us for help. According to the neighbor, he said he called Code Enforcement several times this year to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

First-ever ‘Wine Down Fest’ to take over North East

A first-time festival in North East is helping people “wine down” to start the weekend. Fontaine Glenn was live from Presque Isle Wine Cellars with more on the upcoming festival. What better way to spend a summer evening than listening to local music and enjoying some wine. You can do that at the “Wine Down […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vietnam
YourErie

Quin-T smokestack being demolished one brick at a time

The last towering remnants of the former Quin-T Paper Company are coming down. Earlier this week, we told you a crane had been moved into place next to the smokestack. As you can see in the above video taken on Thursday, that demolition is now underway… one brick at a time. A West Virginia-based company […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Two Cars Collide at 26th and Perry

Erie Police are investigating a two car accident on Saturday afternoon. The collision sent at least one person to the hospital. It happened on East 26th at Perry street around 1:00 in the afternoon and involved a car and an SUV. The front end of the car was heavily damaged. It appeared that the SUV was impacted on the drivers side. The accident closed the street to traffic for a time and drew a crowd of onlookers.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

“Natural Burial” Services Coming To Lakeview Cemetery In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown Cemetery has started to offer “natural burial” services, with the first plots now becoming available as the graveyard looks to expand the way they do business. Technically, this isn’t the first time Lakeview Cemetery in Jamestown has offered natural burials, in fact, the...
JAMESTOWN, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Scammed Out of $3,500

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was recently scammed out of $3,500.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 67-year-old Franklin man was contacted around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 by an unknown person claiming to be with Spectrum. Police say the unknown individual “conned the...
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

First Warning Weather Day at the Zoo is Saturday

The forecast will be beautiful for First Warning Weather Day at the Erie Zoo, which is coming up Saturday. Not only will you be able to enjoy half-price admission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you will also be able to learn a little about weather from our weather team John, David, Sara and A.J.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Free concussion, skin cancer screenings offered through UPMC

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —  UPMC will be offering free health care screenings for concussions as well as skin cancer in two events set for July. The “Skin Cancer: Spot It and Stop It” event is geared to provide information on the most common type of skin cancers. It also will focus on the what warning signs to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Search continues for missing boater in Lake Erie

It has now been more than a week since a boater went missing in Lake Erie, and there’s still no sign of him. We called the Coast Guard and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for an update, but have not heard back from either at this time. The search began July 7 about a half […]
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy