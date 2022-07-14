Vietnam Reflections Features Pastor Charlie Castelluccio

We are excited to present another fun filled and fancy gem and mineral show in Erie, Pennsylvania! Dealers - Door Prizes - Crystals - Fossils - Geodes - Jewelry - Beads - Activities for Children The show will be hosted at the wonderful Zem Zem Shriner's Banquet and Conference Center at 2525 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA (Corner of W. 38th & Zuck Road.) Saturday: 10:00AM - 6:00PM Sunday: 10:00AM - 5:00PM General admission will be $4.00, Seniors $3.50. Children under 12 and Scouts in uniform will be FREE! Admission is CASH ONLY. Admission will be based on Federal, State, Local, and Conference Center recommendations and mandates for masks, social distancing, and occupancy at the time of the show and sale.

