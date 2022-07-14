ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS remembers Ramon Nunez, who worked with us for 38 years

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

CBS mourns the loss of longtime porter Ramon Nunez 00:46

NEW YORK - We are mourning the loss of a member of our CBS family.

Ramon Nunez worked in the CBS Broadcast Center as a porter for 38 years. He passed away suddenly last week at age 64.

Ramon always had a smile, and a "Hello, Mami" or "Hello, Papi." He greeted everyone with a smile and will be fondly remembered.

He was looking forward to his retirement.

Our condolences to his mother, daughter, and son, five grandchildren, loved ones in New York and the Dominican Republic, and many friends here at CBS.

His family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. CLICK HERE to help.

