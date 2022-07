LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A lawsuit was filed Wednesday by four men who claimed they were sexually molested as children by a former Little Rock pediatrician. According to a news release from the office of Attorney Josh Gillispie, the men said they were sexually assaulted by Dr. James "Darrell" Nesmith, who was a doctor at the Arkansas Children's Hospital Adolescent Clinic in the late 1990s and 2010s.

