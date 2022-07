The Kahului Railroad (KHRR) was a common carrier railway company in the Territory of Hawaii. In fact, it was the first operating railroad in the Hawaiian Islands. Its first day of operation took place on July 17, 1879. The KHRR operated on a 3-feet narrow gauge track. It ran from Wailuku to Kuiaha on the north coast of the island of Maui. The company continues today as Kahului Trucking & Storage, a subsidiary of Alexander & Baldwin.

