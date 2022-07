The Power Line wildfire within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is 95% contained as of Thursday, July 15, and remains at 42.5 acres in size. Burning on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa, park officials say isolated smoldering continues in leaf litter, logs, and snags within the interior of the fire. Firefighters continue to work the fire today with hoses, hand tools, and chainsaws to extinguish all residual smoldering they can safely reach. Falling snags from dead trees burned in the 2018 Keauhou fire continue to be a hazard for firefighters, making it difficult to safely access and mop up the interior of the fire. Other hazards to firefighters include loose, uneven lava rock terrain.

