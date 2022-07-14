ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Four officers are on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting in North Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE 2:09 p.m.: Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice confirmed with KION that four Salinas Police Officers are administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting on Crescent Way Wednesday night.

Filice said he the DOJ has to confirm if the man shot by police was using a fake gun.

The State Department of Justice confirmed one person was killed following an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Salinas

Department of Justice confirms one person killed in officer-involved shooting

UPDATE 2:09 p.m.: State Department of Justice officials confirm one person was killed following an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Salinas.

The individual who was killed has not been identified by investigators as well as the officers who shot at the individual.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said the DOJ will usually take up an officer-involved shooting case if the subject was in possession of a replica firearm that didn't work or misfired.

Three neighbors along Crescent and North First initially told KION the person shot by Salinas Police died. They also added the person shot was holding a replica firearm when he was killed by police.

Salinas Police would not confirm if a coroner was called out to the scene last night and deferred questions to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. That was before the Department of Justice decided to take the lead on the investigation.

The DOJ said they're doing so because of the "uncertainty regarding the OIS (Officer-involved shooting)."

It's the first officer-involved shooting case the DOJ is taking on in Monterey County following a new law allowing them to do so.

UPDATE: 11:51 a.m.: The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said an officer-involved shooting investigation in Salinas has now shifted into the hands of the Department of Justice.

The D.A.'s office said initially that the D.O.J. was looking into the case and once they take over the D.A. would have no further comment on the investigation.

We are awaiting additional information from investigators after one person was shot at by Salinas Police late Wednesday night as they were responding to reports of a stabbing.

Salinas Police and the D.A. would not provide information on the victim of the stabbing nor would they provide info on the condition of the individual who was shot at by police.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to Salinas Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Wednesday night on the 200 block of Crescent Way.

Video courtesy: Chelsea Mccall

This incident began around 10:30 p.m., and in the video shown above, you can hear at least a dozen shots fired. It is unknown how many officers or suspects were involved in the shooting. Or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Salinas Police said they were responding to a stabbing call when the suspect confronted them upon arrival, and they opened fire in response.

Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice said that none of his officers were hurt and that the DA's Office would be handling the investigation.

The Monterey District Attorney's Office told our reporter on the scene that they will release more information later on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

The post Police: Four officers are on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting in North Salinas appeared first on KION546 .

