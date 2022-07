Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The 18-year reign of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa dynasty came to an end by email. On Thursday, the president-in-exile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clicked send on his digital letter of resignation to Parliament, having fled the island nation to Singapore via the Maldives a day before.

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO