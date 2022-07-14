ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Save Big on Mosquito Repellers During the Thermacell Missed Prime Day Sale

By Ryan Chelius
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwO2b_0gg7lxxr00
Thermacell

Did you miss out on Prime Day? Not to worry, the Field & Stream gear team has you covered on the best Thermacell post-Prime Day deals. For the next two days, Thermacell is offering up to 25 percent off select products when using PRIME25. The sale ends tomorrow night, so make sure to check out some of the best mosquito repellers at a discounted price before it’s too late.

Besides keeping bugs away around the patio, Thermacell repellers are perfect for summer camping trips, stories around the fire, and keeping the bugs away during fishing camp. They’re portable, small in size, and have a strong protection zone. If you are looking for more deals on hunting, fishing, and camping gear, check out some of our Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s “Legendary Savings” reviews. Both deals end tomorrow, so get your gear while there is still time!

Thermacell Missed Prime Day Sale Discounts

E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller: $29.99 (25% off)

The E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller offers and 20-foot protection zone with one easy push of a button. It uses a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last up to 5.5 hours of continuous use. It comes with 12 hours of deet-free mosquito repellent to make sure you and your entire camp are safe from harmful chemicals. It has a 2-year warranty that can be upgraded to 3 years with the registration of your E55 repeller. Use code PRIME25 to save 25 percent off.

Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Lantern XL

If you are looking to light up an area and also protect yourself from mosquitos then the Shield Repeller Lantern XL is for you. It has a 15-foot scent-free protection zone that includes up to 12 hours of mosquito repellent. You can use it as a light, repellent, or both. The independent light uses 4 AA batteries and it comes with a 2-year warranty that can be upgraded to 3 years when you register your lantern. You can also save big on the Shield Repeller Lantern XL 2-pack. Use code PRIME25 to save 25 percent off.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Target Just Put 60,000 Home Items on Sale Ahead of Deal Days — These TK Items Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Between Amazon Prime day and Deal Days at Target, you better get your credit card ready. Seriously, there’s nothing better than having a list of things you’ve been meaning to buy floating around in your head, and then noticing that practically every store you shop at is majorly slicing prices for summer shopping. If you’ve been in the market for anything to spruce up your home, Target just put tens of thousands of items on sale ahead of Deal Days, which starts on July 11, 2022. If you don’t want to wait until then,...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Repellent#Amazon Prime Day#Mosquitos#Camping#The Field Stream#Bass Pro Shops
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy