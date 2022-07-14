Baby formula shortage worsens in Alaska, Utah, Wyoming

Nine months after the Biden Administration was warned about a growing infant formula shortage, the Wall Street Journal reports that availability of powdered baby formula has “dropped to the lowest level so far this year” in July. According to the Journal, “out-of-stock levels remain higher than in recent months, and shortages remain acute in states including Alaska, Utah and Wyoming.”

About 30% of infant formula products across the country were out of stock for the week ending July 3, according to the market-research firm IRI Worldwide. Consumers are finding fewer choices of brands, sizes, or formats of formula on grocery-store shelves, the Journal reports.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is in the Middle East this week, and today is meeting with Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, where former President Donald Trump reestablished an embassy in 2018. Biden is expected to recommit to his plan to open a consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem during this trip.