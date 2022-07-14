ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation Prompts Auto Price Hikes

By Cryss Walker
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) The automotive industry is no stranger to economic woes.

The pandemic, supply issues, and rising prices are causing headaches.

“Inventory is hard to find but that’s going to change,” said Suburban Collection Platform General Manager Ron MacEachern.

“We’re starting to see inventory starting to return to the dealership lots and now there’s an expense associated with it.”

MacEachern says it’s more expensive to do business today compared to previous years.

“I think we’re trying to be prudent about the costs that we can pass along to our customers and try to educate them on that and we’re also trying to maybe, you know, absorb some of those costs ourselves to make it not such a big hit to our customer base,” MacEachern explained.

The biggest challenge is keeping workers.

“Our team members are looking to be paid more money,” MacEachern said.

“They’re being offered more money at other locations, other industries actually, as well.”

More workers are needed to get more cars on the lot.

“I think labor still remains one of the biggest challenges for a lot of the parts suppliers,” MacEachern said.

“You know tier two and tier three suppliers. The chips are there now, it’s just getting people to put them in the cars and getting the cars transported back out to the, you know, retail network.”

And customers can expect to pay more.

“That’s the shock factor that our customers are feeling right now,” MacEachern said.

“It’s that they come in and say hey, you know, I want that same car I bought three or two years ago and now it’s $100 more a month. That’s where it’s really becoming apparent to the consumer saying, holy smokes, this inflation is real.”

Parts and supplies are also affecting budgets with a 25% to 30%  increase.

“Pparts are more expensive,” MacEachern said.

“Again, their labor, their supply, their infrastructure, they’ve passed along the increased costs to the dealerships. In many cases we’re holding the line on our expenses trying not to pass them along to customers because we don’t want to jeopardize the long-term relationships that we’ve developed with our customer base.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

blac.media

Detroit’s Adult-Use Marijuana Application To Start in August

The Detroit City Council unanimously voted to approve the opening of the first phase of adult-use marijuana licensing for the retail (dispensary), microbusiness and consumption lounge categories. The City of Detroit’s Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship will begin accepting applications for limited licenses within the city from August 1–31, 2022: including growers, processors, safety compliance labs, event organizers, and transportation licenses. The approval of today’s resolution is the city’s latest push to fully enter the state’s ever-expanding adult-use marijuana market. But what does this really mean for Detroit residents looking to enter the recreational cannabis business?
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

YMCA Hiring Amid Lifeguard Shortage

(CBS DETROIT) – A summer without pools? That scenario could become a reality. A lifeguard shortage is forcing thousands of public pools to cut hours or possibly not open at all. “Your swim is not going to be as comfortable if you’re swimming with other people who you know can not swim,” said Boll Family YMCA Aquatic Director Krystalyn Rivera. “You’re going to be more uneasy of the fact that something could happen at any point in time. If there’s not a lifeguard on stand who are watching everyone.” According to the American Lifeguard Association the labor shortage could close a third of public pools...
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights to purchase five tax foreclosed properties

At the July 12 meeting, the Dearborn Heights City Council approved spending $74,252.64 to purchase five tax-foreclosed properties in the city. Once the city takes ownership, it can do anything it wants with the properties. The parcels are:. •8286 Lenore ($23,360.12) •8402 Nightingale ($11,294.79) •6723 Kinmore ($14,922.79) •5449 Pardee ($18,640.97)
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
wdet.org

What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

There was a time during hot summer days in Detroit when swimmobiles would roll into neighborhoods for community members to enjoy. Not sure what a swimmobile is? It’s essentially a community pool on wheels, built by filling a semi-trailer with water. There aren’t any active swimmobiles in Detroit at the moment, with only a handful of community pools remaining in the city.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Grocer taking over former Toys R Us site in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Rumors have been circulating in Roseville about what the former Toys R Us building might become. In June, Crain’s Detroit Business wrote an article all but confirming that the building was being turned into an Amazon Fresh, a physical version of the e-commerce company’s grocery delivery website.
ROSEVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

EGLE: Company’s Secondary Containment System Cause Of Flint River Spill

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Experts continue to investigate the cause of a spill in the Flint River. Substances found in the water have been traced back to one local chemical company, but the state is still looking into the possibility other sources are also contributing to the issue. “The investigation is still ongoing. We have identified the source that we think is responsible for the main breach,” said Cheri Meyer, with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s water resources division. Meyer is leading the state’s response to the mishap. A leak in Lockhart Chemical’s secondary containment system is the cause for...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Ranked As Worst City For Renters In The United States, Study Says

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit ranked as 2022’s worst city in the United States to rent in, according to a WalletHub study. The study compared 182 U.S. cities against 22 factors of rental attractiveness. Different factors taken into account when comparing these U.S. cities included rental affordability, rental attractiveness, cost of living, and safety. Detroit ranked No. 182, or the worst, among the cities compared in this study. The study showed Detroit was among the cities with the least amount of affordable rentals and ranked among the highest in rent-to-price ratio. Researchers asked experts different questions related to renting in the United States. One of the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Auto-palooza 2022: The Dream Cruise gets ready to rock Woodward

Birmingham — Here comes Detroit’s annual auto-palooza. The annual Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford will rock M-1 on Aug. 20 with the glorious music of thousands of V-6s, V-8s, V-12s (and even a few electric motors) as the epic, rolling auto enthusiasts' gathering celebrates its 27th year. The event caps off a week of festivities — starting with Roadkill Nights in Pontiac Aug. 13 — that includes charity events, car club parades and the Detroit Three showing off their latest wares.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Local Ebiara Fund Supports Emerging Black and Brown Developers in Detroit

Keona Cowan, left, executive vice president for lending at Invest Detroit. Roderick Hardamon, right, CEO and chief strategist for URGE Imprint. Ebiara, a word derived from West Africa meaning “wood” is a symbol of hope for one local organization bearing the same name. Detroit-based Ebiara (pronounced ebbie-air-a) is...
DETROIT, MI
