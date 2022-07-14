ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SoMD Weather for Friday, July 15, 2022

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
Friday:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light east wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Powerful Thunderstorms Bring Possible Air Travel Disruptions Throughout Northeast This Week

Recent hot summer weather and a persistent surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico have caused rounds of severe thunderstorms across much of the country. More of the same is predicted for the Midwest and Northeast this week as a cold front moves eastward. Major airports in the region run the risk of experiencing delays in air travel due to the weather.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Changes in the weather are good news for parched Northeast

If you've noticed that your lawn is turning brown and you live in the Northeast, then you're hardly alone. For some parts of the region, dry weather has led to more than just parched grass, and drought conditions have been building in recent weeks. However, changes in the weather into the new week will bring some good news and relief for some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/15 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. With the exception of some patchy fog overnight, it will remain quiet tonight with temps falling into the 70s and 60s by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be a little more humid with some stray showers out there. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly sunny with about a 30% chance of showers/thunderstorms. Outside of that, it will be warm and sticky with highs in the 80s. As for Monday, it looks like our best chance of shower/thunderstorm activity with warm, muggy conditions still in place. Expect highs in the 80s. Then into the middle part of next week, things heat up again with the potential for another heat wave.
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

