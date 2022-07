A kennel catering to the military in Riverside County has been shut down, and 21 dogs that were being kept there were impounded by animal control officers.Twenty-one dogs were seized Thursday from the defunct Military Mutts Ranch kennel on Cowboy Country Trail, south of Highway 371, in Aguanga, a facility that catered to servicemembers heading off for long deployments. Unsanitary conditions were found at the kennel, which failed an inspection late last year, was found to be over its limit of dogs allowed, and a malnourished horse was found dead on the property, leading to the non-renewal of the owner's...

AGUANGA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO