THURSDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 68 new COVID cases

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 68 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Thursday. The county reported 49 cases on Tuesday and the rest were reported in June and July.

The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 27 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are four patients in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

Additionally, 48,416 COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Boone County is reported to have a high COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link.

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

CPS reports that 16 district facilities (seven elementary schools, four middle schools, one high school and four other district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19.

The district is reporting 18 coronavirus cases in staff across the district. The breakdown in staff shows nine staff members at an elementary school, four staff members at middle schools, one staff member at the high school level and four staff members at district-wide facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at elementary schools have to quarantine due to being in close contact.

The district reported four district facilities that have reported coronavirus cases in students. In the district, there are two out of 21 elementary schools, one out of the four high schools and one district-wide facility have reported coronavirus cases in students.

There is one high school student with an active coronavirus case in the district. The district is reporting one case at the elementary school level is currently in quarantine.

Cole County reports 12 new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The county reported one new case on Monday, two new cases on Tuesday and nine new cases on Wednesday.

The health department is reporting that 60.9% or 46,756 of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a medium COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Wednesday.

The district is reporting no active cases in a student and one active case in a staff member.