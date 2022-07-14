ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Enter Race for Pau Torres

By Saul Garcia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs per a report by Graeme Bailey of 90Min, Manchester City are interested in signing Pau Torres from Villarreal. The deal could be completed fairly quick as Torres is reported to have a...

FC Barcelona (minus coach Xavi) travels to Miami after reaching deal with Lewandowski

FC Barcelona’s two-week summer U.S. tour kicks off with a sold-out friendly game against Inter Miami on Tuesday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The iconic Spanish team, which boasts 110 million Instagram followers and a roster loaded with top talent, traveled on Saturday to South Florida, where it will finalize a $50.4 million deal with Bayern Munich for the transfer of two-time FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski. The deal is subject to him passing a physical and signing the contract, both of which are expected to happen this weekend in Miami.
Is Lucas Moura the Antonio Conte right wing back Spurs have been waiting for?

The biggest surprise from Tottenham Hotspur’s starting lineup in their 1-1 friendly with Sevilla today wasn’t that Lucas Moura was starting the match — it was that Lucas was playing in a different position. Specifically, Antonio Conte opted to start Lucas deeper as a right wing back, across from Ryan Sessegnon on the other flank.
Soccer transfer news, rumors: Man United reach deal for Lisandro Martinez; Roma, Napoli chase Paulo Dybala

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has nearly secured his top defensive reinforcement in Lisandro Martinez, while Arsenal inch closer to adding Oleksandr Zinchenko. Paulo Dybala could have a new team shortly while Presnel Kimpembe could leave PSG and more.
Armando Broja, Billy Gilmour, Harvey Vale, Tino Anjorin cut from Chelsea training camp — report

As Chelsea move training camp from Los Angeles to Orlando, by way of Las Vegas, we have reduced numbers a bit, to a slightly more manageable level. There are still way too many players in camp — well over the 24 or so that might be ideal for a season — but at least we’re back down to below 30 even with Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibably now added.
Tuchel invites all Chelsea players to make a ‘statement’ this preseason

It’s the big question every preseason, can young players or returning loanees establish themselves as first-team players at Chelsea? The competition is never not strong and it’s often, perhaps always, unfair. Who “makes” it and who doesn’t is sometimes determined as much by chance, by being in the right place at the right time in the right circumstance, as by actual skill and prospect.
