Manchester City Enter Race for Pau Torres

FC Barcelona’s two-week summer U.S. tour kicks off with a sold-out friendly game against Inter Miami on Tuesday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The iconic Spanish team, which boasts 110 million Instagram followers and a roster loaded with top talent, traveled on Saturday to South Florida, where it will finalize a $50.4 million deal with Bayern Munich for the transfer of two-time FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski. The deal is subject to him passing a physical and signing the contract, both of which are expected to happen this weekend in Miami.
Comments / 0