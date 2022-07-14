Photo Gallery: Square Roots Festival @ Lincoln Square

One of the fondest memories from my pre-pubescent years was a family outing to the long-gone south side amusement park known as River View. The one thing that I remember is letting my eleven-year-old older cousin, Omar, talk me into riding a rollercoaster called “The Comet.” It wasn’t the biggest rollercoaster at the park, but the minimum age for riding it was seven years of age. Ingenious little squirts that we were, we just lied and added a year to my actual age. Granted, this was the first rollercoaster ride of my life and also the last. I screamed my fucking head off and I’ve never known sheer unadulterated terror like it since. I can proudly say that I didn’t hurl my lunch or crap my pants but as I wiped away the tears and stopped trembling, I took in two valuable lessons. First, there were so many other rides at the park I could have fun with without fearing for my life and lunch besides a rollercoaster and, second, at least I gained the experience of going on the ride[my cousin is still one of my best friends].

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO