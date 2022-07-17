ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Released On $3.2M Bond After Rape Arrest; Court Date Set For Next Month – Update

By Dominic Patten
 2 days ago
UPDATE, JULY 17, 4:47 PM: Veteran TV Eric Weinberg is a free man after being arrested on rape and other sex crimes claims late last week.

Less than 24 hours after being taken into custody by the LAPD on July 14, the long serving Scrubs co-executive producer posted his $3.225 million bond. Held in downtown LA, Weinberg walked out of incarceration just before 1 PM on July 15, according to the LA Country Sheriff department.

There is no information yet on whether it was the TV writer himself, another individual, or a bond agency/company who actually paid Weinberg’s bond.

Arrested for a series of rapes and more between 2012 and 2019, and suspected of more sex crimes going back to the 1990s, long industry dormant Weinberg is expected in court on August 12 on the allegations. No word yet if the LA DA’s office has reviewed the matter yet, nor even if they have formally been handed the investigation by LAPD detectives.

However, we do know that other woman aka “unidentified victims” have come forward over the past few days to tell detectives that they too were lured in by Weinberg with his M.O. of promises of a photo shot. The pattern appears to be that the false pretense of said sessions would soon become apparent and the predatory Weinberg would assault or attempt to assault the woman in his home.

The LAPD is requesting that anyone who had such an encounter with Weinberg, no matter how long ago, to contact them ASAP vis email at 39284@lapd.online

PREVIOUSLY, JULY 14 PM: Scrubs and Californication co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was arrested today by the LAPD on multiple sexual assault charges. The arrest is related to a series of rapes and more that the police say occurred between 2012 and 2019.

Picked up at a Los Feliz residence, the TV scribe was booked by police this afternoon and is being held on bail of $3.225 million, say law enforcement officials. Detectives are expected to pass their investigation over the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office soon , I’m told.

“When the case is submitted, we will review it and determine if charges are appropriate,” a spokesperson for L.A. District Attorney George Gascón’s office told Deadline today of the Weinberg arrest.

according to the LAPD, Weinberg predatorily singled out women in their 20s and 30s “in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places” and would try to convince them to participate in a photo shoot. If the women agreed to have their picture taken by Weinberg, his modus operandi was to rape them during the secluded session at his home.

Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To UK Sexual Assault Charges At London’s Old Bailey; Trial Set For June 2023

The LAPD say that Weinberg actually might have been committing such rapes since the early 1990s. To that end, police are encouraging “unidentified victims” and others with knowledge of such attacks to contact them ASAP.

Among his many credits up until the end of the first decade of the 21st century, Weinberg was co-EP for more than 100 episodes of Scrubs during the comedy’s 2001-07 run on NBC and later ABC. The five-time Emmy nominee also served as supervising producer and writer on about another two dozen episodes of the series.

