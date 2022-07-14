ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Love is Blind’ contestant sues Netflix, producers alleging low pay, ‘inhumane work conditions’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 2 days ago

( WXIN ) — A former contestant of the second season of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” is suing Netflix and the show’s producers, according to a report by Variety .

The lawsuit was filed by Jeremy Hartwell who is alleging that “Love is Blind” producers consistently gave the cast alcohol but deprived them of food and water, all while allegedly paying rates lower than Los Angeles’ minimum wage.

Hartwell, a director at a mortgage company in Chicago, claims he “spent several days recovering from the effects of sleep deprivation, lack of access to food and water and copious amounts of alcohol that he was provided,” according to Variety.

According to the lawsuit, contestants should have been classified under California law as employees rather than independent contractors due to producers controlling the timing, manner, and means of their work.

According to Variety, producers paid a flat rate of $1,000 per week. Contestants allegedly were working up to 20 hours per day, seven days a week. If you do the math, that comes to as little as $7.14 per hour. The minimum wage in Los Angeles County is at least $15 per hour.

Variety reports that producers of the show “intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water and sleep, plied them with booze and cut off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world,” said attorney Chantal Payton of Payton Employment Law, the firm representing Hartwell.

“This made cast members hungry for social connections and altered their emotions and decision-making.”

The suit seeks class-action status on behalf of all participants in the show and other non-scripted productions created by the defendants over the past four years. The suit also claims that the show’s contract required the contestants to agree that if they left before shooting was over, they would need to pay $50,000 in “liquidated damages.”

Variety reports that the suit alleges that the cast members “‘either have a genuine fear of retaliation and harm to their reputation for any resistance to the orders of those holding the purse strings or they aren’t aware of their rights’.”

Hartwell’s lawsuit is seeking unpaid wages in addition to financial compensation for missed meals and rest periods, plus monetary damages for unfair business practices and civil penalties for labor code violations.

Hartwell’s suit was filed in the Superior Court of California June 29. An initial status conference is set for September 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

2 dead, 1 critical, others injured in deadly SR-6 crash

SOLDIERS SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have died in a car crash that left seven other people injured Friday. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) says three cars were involved in the crash which happened around 2:09 p.m. According to DPS, a For Explorer traveling westbound hydroplaned and...
SUMMIT, UT
Here's what the 'old' Utah State Prison will become

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – An entrepreneurial ecosystem. This is how Jeff Moss, one of the people leading the efforts behind the soon-to-be-former Utah State Prison, describes what the 600-acre land will be built into. On Tuesday, it was announced in a news conference that the first phase of development...
Tornado confirmed in Tooele County

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A tornado touched down in Grantsville Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) confirms. A landspout tornado touched down at 6 SSW near Grantsville in an open field near the Stansbury Mountains, based on preliminary data from the NWS. A video captured...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Monsoon storms ushering in some weather warnings

UTAH (ABC4) – A special weather alert of Severe Thunderstorms has been issued for portions of central Weber, southwestern Cache, east central Box Elder, Davis, west central Morgan, and northeastern Tooele Counties. This type of warning can be for thunderstorms that produce one in hail or larger, winds that...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
The Justice Files: Woman claimed uncle killed Rachael Runyan Pt.2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – The composite of the suspect in Rachael Runyan's disappearance was always that of an African-American. It wasn't until recently that a second composite of a lighter-skinned man, perhaps Hispanic, was publicized on ABC4. It got the attention of a woman who claimed the second composite appeared to resemble her […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deer crossing causes head-on rollover crash in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A head-on collision involving a deer crossing left two drivers injured in Iron County on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-56 near milepost 46 just west of Cedar City. Troopers say an SUV was driving along the road when...
IRON COUNTY, UT
Suspect arrested, man killed during large fight in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested on Wednesday in connection to the death of a man during a "chaotic scene" involving over 100 people in downtown Salt Lake City over the weekend. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has identified the suspect as 21-year-old Kepueli Penisini. Police say Penisini allegedly […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Beaver man charged in death of 23-day-old infant

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – A Beaver man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old infant who died last September. Joshua Downey, 27, was charged Friday with one count of aggravated murder a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated child abuse a second-degree felony. On September 19,...
BEAVER, UT
Two teens arrested in connection with fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After searching for the suspects for over a month, police have located two men believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting in Ogden last month. Ogden Police says the investigation started in early June, when officers responded to the 100 Block of Patterson Street to the fatal shooting of a […]
OGDEN, UT
This Utah ice cream shop was named one of the best in the country by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – When it comes to choosing the best frosty treat, everyone has their local favorites. Whether you're traveling around town or road-tripping across the country, Yelp has named the Best Ice Cream Shops in Every State and Province in 2022, making your next ice cream stop even easier and tastier. Utah is home […]
1 killed, 3 injured in Richfield fatal car crash

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died following a crash Friday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP). Around 12:49 p.m., a Nissan Sentra was stopped at a stop sign on 1500 South facing East attempting to cross Main Street. A Dodge Durango was traveling South on Main...
RICHFIELD, UT
UHP: Troopers on scene of fatal crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has announced that Troopers are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lehi on Friday morning. According to UHP, the crash took place near mile marker 282 on the Southbound lane of Interstate-15. At this time, the exit lane to 2100 North is closed off. This […]
LEHI, UT
Utah driver caught speeding over 105 mph twice in 10 minutes

UTAH (ABC4) – Sometimes people don't get the message the first time around. That certainly was the case with one Utah driver, who was stopped twice within ten minutes by Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) for driving over 105 miles per hour. The first encounter with the driver happened...
UTAH STATE
15-month-old child drowns at Kearns backyard pool

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – A 15-month-old child has been pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred near 5500 S 4400 W in Kearns. The child was in the backyard of a private home among other children and pets, and there was a gate around the pool preventing them […]
KEARNS, UT
