ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CARE Court: Can California counties make it work?

By JOCELYN WIENER AND MANUELA TOBIAS CalMatters
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early March, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a controversial proposal to compel people with serious mental health issues into care and housing. Mental health advocates, mayors and family members who stood alongside him at the press conference at a San Jose behavioral health treatment program heralded the plan, known as CARE...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
tpgonlinedaily.com

Santa Cruz County Fair: 1955 Barns Must Come Down

The pig and sheep barns at the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds, in use since 1955, have been declared “unstable and unsafe” by a state agency, and the fair CEO, Dave Kegebein, recommends they be torn down to make way for temporary facilities for 4-H participants showing animals at this year’s fair Sept. 14-18.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOE MATHEWS: Let Californians vote in Florida—and vice versa

Should Floridians get to vote in California elections? Should Californians cast ballots in Florida?. Gov. Gavin Newsom just broadcast his first re-election TV ad not in California but in Florida, asking Floridians to either fight against policies of Florida’s ruling Republicans, or move to California (and presumably vote for Newsom). In response, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted California policies and accused Newsom of treating Californians “like peasants.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
kalw.org

As homeless numbers rise, Sonoma County to allow camping in certain public spaces

Sonoma County supervisors are considering a proposed amendment to the county’s camping ordinance introduced earlier this week by Deputy County Counsel Matt Lilligren. The county once had a strict anti-camping policy in public areas. But they stopped enforcing the policy after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled three years ago that it was unfair to punish unhoused people sleeping in public spaces if there were no adequate alternatives. Sonoma County has been working on a new ordinance to comply with that decision, so it can resume enforcement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More stalled housing market challenges California homebuyers, sellers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Some of the nation's housing markets that are cooling off fast are in California — Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and Stockton. That said, there are new challenges confronting both buyers and sellers in just the last four months. Just since last March, 30-year fixed market...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Manley
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Supportive Housing#New Court#Homelessness#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Care Court#Legislature#Senate#Community Assistance#Contra Costa
NBC Bay Area

Residents Push for Change After Underground Bunker Found in San Jose

The discovery of an underground bunker filled with guns and stolen goods at San Jose's Coyote Creek has left residents and businesses in the area up in arms. Shock and frustration in the neighborhood after the bunker was found near schools has prompted a push for concrete changes. "I think...
SAN JOSE, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Redwood City as County Seat was Almost Unseated

Deciding on the San Mateo County Seat was quite a bumpy ride which took years. What many people may not know is all of San Mateo County used to be part of San Francisco. In 1856, San Francisco was divided, and on April 18, 1857, a bill was passed, which created the City and County of San Francisco. The same bill established San Mateo County as well.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Bakersfield Californian

CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Friday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy