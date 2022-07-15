ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

New Philadelphia-based food app allows you to find quickest, cheapest option

By Alicia Vitarelli
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLmza_0gg7YCjl00

When you go to order food delivery, you may find yourself comparing apps to find the quickest or cheapest option. Well, a brand new Philadelphia-based app is now doing all of the work for you.

It's called Availyst and it's kind of like a food delivery concierge and comparison tool.

It organizes food delivery results from various services and puts it all in one personalized feed.

Mandy Poston came up with the idea during the pandemic when so many of us were doing a lot of takeout and delivery.

She felt like the process was confusing and disappointing at times. So she decided to simplify, and streamline it for everyone.

"The more I thought about it, it made a lot of sense," Poston said. "If I'm looking for music, I go to Spotify and it helps me find what I'm looking for. If I'm looking for a hotel, I go to booking.com, they're the specialists there. We're really trying to build a place for people who love food, to find what's available to them based on what they love."

From Uber Eats to Caviar to Chowbus, Mercato and more, Availyst aggregates results from more than 25 delivery partners, large and small.

It also allows consumers to find and sort through local grocery, convenience, and spirit delivery options.

What they're found so far in Philly is that our city is more into speed than savings.

"We found that people are willing to spend an extra couple of dollars to get their food 15 minutes faster," said Alec Kissell, the COO of Availyst. "Time is money."

Poston says she really wants this app to be a sort of matchmaker.

"If you're looking for something specific, somebody has it," Poston said. "We just want to be able to get it to you faster."

Availyst is in the Beta phase.

It's available nationwide in the Apple app store and on Google Play.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#Availyst#Chowbus
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy