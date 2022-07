TORONTO -- In the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday, a breaking ball high and inside was called a strike and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned into The Incredible Hulk. Guerrero jumped into the air, turned and stomped out of the box, well beyond the dirt cutout and towards his own dugout. When he turned and walked back, the count now at 2-2, he slammed his bat down on the plate, almost daring the pitcher to throw to him.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO