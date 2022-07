Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will look to stay in the UFC featherweight title picture at the other’s expense this weekend, when the 145lbers clash in a main-event contest on Long Island.Ortega has twice fought for featherweight gold in the UFC and came up short on both occasions – most recently against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in September.Meanwhile, Rodriguez has not yet challenged for the title but impressed even in defeat last time out, when he was outpointed by former champion Max Holloway in a fight of the year contender.Ortega (15-2, 1 No Contest) is a jiu-jitsu specialist who...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO