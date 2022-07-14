ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Canvas Medical rakes in $24M, earns ONC certification for API

By Katie Adams
MedCity News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccessful healthcare providers must continuously improve their care models to keep up with changing patient demands and advances in technology. To accomplish this, many care delivery companies have brought software developers in-house to help strengthen their unique care models. That’s where Canvas Medical comes in, according to Andrew Hines, the EMR...

medcitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

DiMuto Debuts B2B eCommerce Marketplace for AgriFood Industry

DiMuto, an AgriFood trade solutions firm, has debuted a B2B eCommerce marketplace connecting AgriFood suppliers, growers and exporters to importers, wholesalers and retailers, according to a Tuesday (July 12) press release. The new multi-vendor market will create a “one-stop” destination for AgriFood products, the company said. Per the release, the...
AGRICULTURE
foodlogistics.com

Farmers Business Network Cultivates Self-Implementation WMS

Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Farmers Business Network (FBN) is a global farmer-to-farmer network and AgTech company. With FBN Direct, they have built the world’s first comprehensive online store offering a wider array of products so farmers can compare prices and weigh risk. Most of the seed, farm chemicals and livestock feed are shipped direct to customers from the warehouse.
SAN CARLOS, CA
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Pod Foods Debuts Emerging Brand-Focused Finance Tool; Dairy Industry Data Speeds Movement of Perishable Items

Today in B2B payments, Clair and Criterion partner to offer on-demand pay, while TurnKey Lender names a new board chairman and raises $10 million. Plus, Zuora and BNP Paribas partner on usage-based equipment services. Clair, a digital banking platform, has partnered with human capital management (HCM) software company Criterion to...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Dairy Industry Uses Data to Speed Delivery of Perishable Products

The dairy industry faces the same global supply chain problems as any other industry. In addition, it’s producing and moving a product that is perishable. Despite the short window of time that the industry players have to get milk from a farm to a plant, many are still using pen-and-paper and legacy systems.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Api#Ambulatory Care#Health Care#Canvas Medical#Onc#Emr#Haystack#Upfront Ventures#Irongrey
knowtechie.com

The brilliant idea of building an IoT device

IoT is a brilliant opportunity for your business to develop and be a leader among competitors. It can provide many benefits and have a positive impact on the development of the enterprise, the coverage of users, and the training of employees within the company. However, the implementation of such a...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Researchers find the missing photonic link to enable an all-silicon quantum internet

Researchers at Simon Fraser University have made a crucial breakthrough in the development of quantum technology. Their research, published in Nature today, describes their observations of more than 150,000 silicon "T center" photon-spin qubits, an important milestone that unlocks immediate opportunities to construct massively scalable quantum computers and the quantum internet that will connect them.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Inefficient Building Electrification Will Require Massive Buildout of Renewable Energy and Seasonal Energy Storage

Building electrification is essential to many full-economy decarbonization pathways. However, current decarbonization modeling in the United States (U.S.) does not incorporate seasonal fluctuations in building energy demand, seasonal fluctuations in electricity demand of electrified buildings, or the ramifications of this extra demand for electricity generation. Here, we examine historical energy data in the U.S. to evaluate current seasonal fluctuation in total energy demand and management of seasonal fluctuations. We then model additional electricity demand under different building electrification scenarios and the necessary increases in wind or solar PV to meet this demand. We found that U.S. monthly average total building energy consumption varies by a factor of 1.6Ã—-lowest in May and highest in January. This is largely managed by fossil fuel systems with long-term storage capability. All of our building electrification scenarios resulted in substantial increases in winter electrical demand, enough to switch the grid from summer to winter peaking. Meeting this peak with renewables would require a 28Ã—"‰increase in January wind generation, or a 303Ã—"‰increase in January solar, with excess generation in other months. Highly efficient building electrification can shrink this winter peak-requiring 4.5Ã—"‰more generation from wind and 36Ã—"‰more from solar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
teslarati.com

Octopus Energy launches “EV Concierge” service in Texas

In a bid to help newcomers to electric vehicles transition more quickly and efficiently, Octopus Energy has begun to offer an “EV Concierge” service to help customers buy and integrate an EV into their lives. Octopus Energy, a UK-based electric utility company that recently crossed the pond to...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Drones Set to Deliver Medical Products in Washington State in 2024

Drones will begin ferrying medical supplies to addresses in Tacoma, Washington, starting in 2024, two companies behind the project said Thursday. It's the latest example of using unpiloted aircraft to move critical goods more quickly than conventional transportation. Startup drone maker Zipline and health care provider MultiCare said the service...
TACOMA, WA
The Independent

Self-powered smartwatch replaces battery with ‘wonder material’

Researchers have invented a smartwatch-style wearable that makes use of a so-called “wonder material” to monitor a user’s health without requiring any external power source or battery.The self-powered device, developed by a team at the University of California, Irvine, can keep track of a wearer’s pulse while also communicating with a nearby smartphone.Energy to power the wearable can be generated by tapping the wristband’s nano energy generators, which provide electricity for the sensor circuitry and LED display. Embedded near-field communication (NFC) technology also enables the exchange of both data and power between the wearable and companion smartphone.A paper describing the...
NFL
thefastmode.com

Spirent Vantage to Help CSPs to Simplify and Automate 5G Service Assurance

Spirent Communications announced the introduction of Spirent Vantage, an innovative solution designed to simplify and automate 5G service assurance. Built upon Spirent’s industry-leading technology, Vantage breaks down the complexity of 5G assurance for communications service providers (CSPs), with a comprehensive turnkey approach that allows operations teams of any size and skill to understand their network and service performance.
SOFTWARE
Interesting Engineering

Five fascinating inventions to make your home more sustainable

Renewable energy is growing more popular by the day. In the United States, the use of renewable energy grew by 90 percent in the last 20 years, with renewables making up nearly 20 percent of utility-scale U.S. electricity generation in 2020. According to the International Energy Agency, clean energy could account for about 95 percent of the increase in global power capacity between now and 2026.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Predicting the factors influencing construction enterprises' adoption of green development behaviors using artificial neural network

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 238 (2022) Cite this article. The construction industry occupies a high proportion of the global economy. However, with the energy consumption of construction enterprises, it still brings a series of serious environmental problems. Construction enterprises should take active green development behavior to respond. Based on enterprises' green development behavior, this paper explores the influencing factors of green development behavior adopted by construction enterprises in China. Through literature analysis, this paper identifies that construction enterprises' adoption of green development behaviors is influenced by technological, organizational and environmental factors. Then this paper constructs an index system of the influencing factors of green development behaviors adopted by enterprises. According to the data of construction enterprises from 2000 to 2020 of National Bureau of Statistics, an artificial neural network is used to construct the prediction model of influencing factors of green development behavior adopted by construction enterprises. The conclusions are as follows. (1) Construction enterprises' adoption of green development behavior shows an upward trend over time. (2) Market share of construction enterprises is the most important factor to promote construction enterprises' adoption of green development behavior. (3) The prediction model of influencing factors constructed in this paper is verified to be effective by the technology-organization-environment framework. This paper provides a reference for construction enterprises and the government to promote enterprises to adopt green development behavior, which is beneficial for construction enterprises to achieve green development faster.
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Ammonia could power the data centers of the future

Burning ammonia could help power data centers worldwide, however doing so with current ammonia production technology could leave a catastrophic carbon footprint - a fact Fujitsu believes it can change. Fujitsu is working with Icelandic start-up Atmonia, providing high-performance computing and AI muscle to support its research into producing sustainable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

NaaS Market to Reach $150 billion by 2030, says ABI Research

Networks have been commoditized over the last few years and the cost of connectivity has fallen. Value has shifted from network infrastructure to the services built on top of the network. Enterprises need scalable solutions that offer cloud-native agility, multi-cloud accessibility, and services that can dynamically fluctuate to support digital transformation. This has led to significant interest in the network-as-a-service (NaaS) market. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research expects this market to expand significantly reaching over US$150 billion by 2030.
MARKETS
scitechdaily.com

MIT Professor Wins European Inventor Award for Liquid Metal Batteries

MIT professor Donald Sadoway’s work could enable long-term storage of renewable energy. For his work on liquid metal batteries that could enable the long-term storage of renewable energy, MIT Professor Donald Sadoway has won the 2022 European Inventor Award, in the category for Non-European Patent Office Countries. Sadoway is...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Room-temperature logic-in-memory operations in single-metallofullerene devices

In-memory computing provides an opportunity to meet the growing demands of large data-driven applications such as machine learning, by colocating logic operations and data storage. Despite being regarded as the ultimate solution for high-density integration and low-power manipulation, the use of spin or electric dipole at the single-molecule level to realize in-memory logic functions has yet to be realized at room temperature, due to their random orientation. Here, we demonstrate logic-in-memory operations, based on single electric dipole flipping in a two-terminal single-metallofullerene (Sc2C2@Cs(hept)-C88) device at room temperature. By applying a low voltage of Â±0.8"‰V to the single-metallofullerene junction, we found that the digital information recorded among the different dipole states could be reversibly encoded in situ and stored. As a consequence, 14 types of Boolean logic operation were shown from a single-metallofullerene device. Density functional theory calculations reveal that the non-volatile memory behaviour comes from dipole reorientation of the [Sc2C2] group in the fullerene cage. This proof-of-concept represents a major step towards room-temperature electrically manipulated, low-power, two-terminal in-memory logic devices and a direction for in-memory computing using nanoelectronic devices.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Nvidia wants to mix up quantum and classical computing

Nvidia has announced a new platform built for quantum research and development across AI, high-performance computing (HPC), healthcare, finance, and other disciplines. Dubbed Nvidia Quantum Optimized Device Architecture, or QODA for short, Nvidia says its new platform aims to make quantum computing more accessible by creating a coherent hybrid quantum-classical programming model.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy