ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City

By Marsha Badger
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQeqg_0gg7Mmbb00
Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ashanti was a sight for sore eyes when she was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday. The singer, songwriter, and actress was seen leaving Good Morning America in a floral Dolce and Gabbana shorts ensemble.

The 41-year-old beauty had her thick thighs on display in a pair of black, red, green and white printed shorts, with a matching blouse, a black D&G belt, and black strappy sandals. The singer’s face was beat to perfection, and her long tresses fell to her thighs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCfxl_0gg7Mmbb00
Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Long Island native has been killing it lately. This year she celebrated 20 years since the release of her debut album. She also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer recently added author to her growing resume with the release of her children’s book, My Name is a Story. Our June/July cover girl has been on fire, and the love and accolades are well-deserved.

Ashanti will celebrate her rich music career this Sunday on HelloBeautiful’s Interludes Live. The Grammy-Award singer hits the stage, belting out her chart-topping hits along with a special guest. This is something you don’t want to miss! Tune in Sunday, July 17 at 9PM on TVOne.

DON’T MISS…

Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Adele Goes Viral Glamorously Twerking in Couture Dress & Socks at Hyde Park Concert in London

Click here to read the full article. Adele looked like she stepped back in time as she channeled Old Hollywood glamour for her concert at Hyde Park in London on July 1. The singer wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture floor-length gown that commanded attention. The dress featured a velvet jacket with a halter neck detail and long sleeves, leaving her shoulders and neck bare. Adele proved the silhouette offered plenty of movement; in a viral Twitter video she was seen twerking onstage (seen here) during one of her songs. There was a gold belt wrapped around her waist, as the velvet fabric...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

Toni Braxton Gives Us Fashion Goals In An Animal Print Sergio Hudson Look

Toni Braxton took to Instagram to give us style goals in an animal print look that we have to add to our summer wardrobe!. Taking to the platform, the legendary singer posed to perfection while rocking a Sergio Hudson animal print dress that fit her like a glove. The flowy summer dress featured a deep v neckline and a matching waist belt. The paired the look with matching jewlery and wore her hair in a straight down hairstyle with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Slips Into Sparkling Mini Robe & Silver Metallic Pumps to Celebrate New Single In Front of NYC Empire State Building

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is bringing the heat to summer 2022. The chart topping musician uploaded a quick clip of herself today to celebrate the release of her new single, “Hot Sh*t” which also features Kanye West and Lil Durk. The new post was immediately flooded with fire emojis and comments from fans calling the New York native summertime fly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) In the video,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Footwear News

Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Plaid and White Go-Go Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Plaid is back in style, as Simone Biles posed on Instagram in an oversized multi-colored flannel yesterday. Here, Biles went for light colors and used the flannel to play with fabrics. This gymnast has shared her love of white — and orang e— in many of her photos as in this past month, she’s worn white ribbed tanks for Six Flags, white crossover halter tops, and now, a sleeveless white bandeau. View...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Florence Pugh Pops In Neon Pink Tulle and Sky High Matching Platform Heels At The 2022 Valentino Couture Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Florence Pugh was a hot pink princess at the 2022 Valentino Couture show in Rome. The actress sat with a star studded front row to attend the July 9th show, making her presence known among some serious celebrities in a neon pink gown. Other notable attendees were Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, and Naomi Campbell. The Valentino dress Pugh wore was made of vibrant tulle. The bodice was a halter style with very sheer coverage and no sleeves. The star layered the high neck tulle over top a full opaque skirt that added an extra layer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Turned Couture Week Into Her Fashion Playground

Just hours after Kim Kardashian made a surprise cameo in Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture presentation earlier this week (alongside celebrities like Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman), the star attended a dinner in celebration of the label wearing an equally-dazzling look. She wore a long, black Balenciaga sequin gown complete with a futuristic face shield that channeled one of those creatures in Alien. Sure, the look is a tad outlandish for everyday—but this is couture week! The star understood the assignment when it comes to one of fashion’s biggest events of the year, which is to embrace irreverence and risk-taking clothes. She did exactly this all week long.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Masters Canadian Tuxedo in Denim Shirt, Patchwork Jeans and Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, wore equally cool looks as they were spotted together on Sunday in New York. The TV personality stepped out in an all-denim outfit. She wore a medium-wash denim long-sleeve shirt with patchwork jeans. Her baggy jeans featured a low-rise waist as well as a wide-leg opening. She accessorized her outfit with a black Tiesto Racing trucker hat, orange sunglasses, an array of jewelry and a black tote bag. The supermodel added a pair of strappy sandals with her Canadian tuxedo. Her sandals featured black straps across her feet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich Music#Long Island#D G
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Embraces Bold Summer Colors With Hot Pink Sandals & Shock Orange Dress

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mindy Kaling struck a pose in an eye-catching ensemble. The director and producer posted to her Instagram on Wednesday evening donning a bright, summery look. She wore an orange dress with long sleeves and a scoop neck that hit her ankles. The Christopher John Rogers dress featured button detailing throughout the garment. Kaling added a thick gold chainmail necklace from Jenny Bird to add even more warmth to the outfit. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordin Sparks Brings Business-Casual Dressing to ‘Moonhaven’ Red Carpet in Blazer, Jeans & Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordin Sparks look casual, yet polished on the red carpet. The “No Air” singer hit the premiere of AMC+ new series “Moonhaven” on Tuesday night in LA. The new sci-fi show hits the streaming service on July 7. The show follows a colony of humans who transformed a piece of the moon into a lush paradise after Earth has become almost uninhabitable. Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Joe Manganiello, Ayelet Zurer and Kadeem Hardison...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair. On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway Takes on Rome in a Patterned Sundress and Valentino Sandals

Anne Hathaway has been on a serious street style streak this summer. This week, the actress was seen beaming in a patterned yellow sundress in Rome. The dress's print featured white animal illustrations on the top and geometric orange designs on the skirt. She accessorized with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and gold jewelry, including a thin chain bracelet and several rings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

774
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy