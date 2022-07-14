Gov. Abbott comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School

Your Thursday afternoon headlines for July 14, 2022 02:22

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.

The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.

It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.

Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre.

"Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of Columbine that whenever there is a shooting, like what was happening in this school, you run towards that danger and encounter that danger and you have to eliminate the shooter as quickly as possible. From what I have seen, from the video, it looks like that policy was not followed."

Abbott had initially praised first responders' courage that day but has since expressed his frustration he wasn't given an accurate portrayal of their response.

"Just as angry because it's clear that what was shown on the video, was the exact opposite of the information I was given on the day I went out and explained what happened during the event," he said. "So the information that was provided to me before telling the public about what happened, none of the information that was on that video was shared with me that day, and so it was shocking."

There are multiple investigations into what happened underway right now, and the governor says once they conclude, there will be a complete timeline of the events of that day.

"The families of the victims deserve to know exactly what happened and they will get exactly what happened," said the governor.

Gov. Abbott said the Texas House plans to present its preliminary findings to families on Sunday so they learn firsthand what that investigation has turned up so far.