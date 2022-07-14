ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School

By Caroline Vandergriff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.

The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.

It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.

Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre.

"Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of Columbine that whenever there is a shooting, like what was happening in this school, you run towards that danger and encounter that danger and you have to eliminate the shooter as quickly as possible. From what I have seen, from the video, it looks like that policy was not followed."

Abbott had initially praised first responders' courage that day but has since expressed his frustration he wasn't given an accurate portrayal of their response.

"Just as angry because it's clear that what was shown on the video, was the exact opposite of the information I was given on the day I went out and explained what happened during the event," he said. "So the information that was provided to me before telling the public about what happened, none of the information that was on that video was shared with me that day, and so it was shocking."

There are multiple investigations into what happened underway right now, and the governor says once they conclude, there will be a complete timeline of the events of that day.

"The families of the victims deserve to know exactly what happened and they will get exactly what happened," said the governor.

Gov. Abbott said the Texas House plans to present its preliminary findings to families on Sunday so they learn firsthand what that investigation has turned up so far.

Ben Casarez ??
2d ago

GREAT THIS VIDEO GOT LEAKED 💥Shows The " COWARDNESS " of these Law Officer's SHINNING on National Headline News.. FAMILIES wanted Transparency well SADLY here it is.. TRAGICALLY innocent lives were lost ."PEOPLE often claim to HUNGER for TRUTH, but seldom like the TASTE when it's SERVED up. "

Brandy Samuel
1d ago

Of course when something will give him publicity he responds.....it's been MONTHS and he has said/done NOTHING to help this minority community. He is disgusting, no one who is anyone cares what he says. RUN TOWARDS DANGER....HAHAHAHA, he would be the first wheeling away; he is a coward.

James Roger Bell
2d ago

What a snake Abbot is!! He was so eager to praise and defend the cops so he could market his good guys with a gun is the answer to saving kids. He wanted his followers to be thrilled by the brave policemen with their tactical gear and super cool weapons! Instead they were all scared to death of the teenager because he had an AR 15.

