The latest offer from the Oklahoma Sooners went out to 2024 EDGE rusher Danny Okoye out of Tulsa, Okla. Okoye plays for the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschools. Currently unrated, Okoye is only getting started in his recruitment. He received his first offer back in May and currently has only seven offers, according to 247Sports, though many more will come in the future.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO