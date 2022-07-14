EXPLAINER: Twitter, Musk and the Delaware Chancery Court

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after revealing the story of a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio for an abortion says her client provided proper treatment. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney says Dr. Caitlin Bernard “has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws" in discussing the case. Bernard reported a June 30 abortion for a 10-year-old patient to the state health department within the three-day requirement set in state law, The Indianapolis Star and WXIN-TV of Indianapolis reported. Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday he was investigating Bernard, but offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing. A 27-year-old man was charged Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO