ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stockton, TX

NTSB: Father with meth in system — not 13-year-old — drove truck that struck college golf van, killing 9

By Jason Owens
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRTI1_0gg7INsO00
FILE - A golfer drives by a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, on March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. The memorial was for student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest killed in a crash in Texas. The father of a 13-year-old boy, not the teen, was driving a pickup that struck the team's van federal officials said on Thursday, July 14. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded in March that a 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck that struck a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf teams, killing nine.

On Thursday, it declared in a preliminary report that further investigation determined that it was actually the boy's 38-year-old father Henrich Siemens who drove the truck and that he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the collision. Per NTSB Director of Highway Safety Robert Molloy, DNA testing showed that Siemens was the driver while toxicological testing confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his bloodstream.

"This was a very difficult investigation to determine some of the facts based on the catastrophic nature of the damage and the post-crash fire," Malloy said at a news conference, per the Associated Press.

The collision took place on March 15 around 8:17 p.m. in Andrews County in the Texas panhandle near the New Mexico border. Per the NTSB, the pickup truck crossed the center dividing line of the two-lane road and collided head-on with the van. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg described it in March as "clearly a high-speed collision" that caused both vehicles to burst into flames upon impact.

The crash killed six members of the USW men's and women's golf teams and 26-year-old coach Tyler James of Hobbs, New Mexico. Siemens and his 13-year-old son also died in the crash. Two students in the van survived but were seriously injured, per the NTSB. The van was traveling to the USW campus in Hobbs, New Mexico following a golf tournament in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the students killed in the crash as Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico, Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas, Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas, Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado, Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Investigators have not determined the speed of the vehicles in the investigation that remains ongoing. The speed limit on Farm to Market Road 1788 where the crash occurred is 75 mph. Malloy doesn't expect the full investigation to conclude until sometime next year.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/ntsb-father-with-meth-in-system-not-13-year-old-drove-truck-that-struck-college-golf-van-killing-9-214654059.html

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

NTSB: Father on meth while driving truck that killed Westminster golfer, not 13 year old

A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, drove the pickup truck that slammed into a van carrying a Westminster gofer and other New Mexico college athletes. The National Transportation Safety Board said 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methamphetamine in Siemens' blood. Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado was one of the victims.
WESTMINSTER, CO
FireRescue1

2 brothers, both Texas firefighters, die in rollover crash returning from fire

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his younger brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, served with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department — By Leila Merrill. ​LOCKHART, Texas — Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, died Monday in a rollover crash outside of Lockhart, Texas, city officials said.
LOCKHART, TX
TheDailyBeast

Dad Was High on Meth While Driving Truck That Hit College Golfers’ Van

Investigators found that a Texas father, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a van full of New Mexico college golfers in rural Texas in March, killing a total of nine people. Henrich Siemens, 38, also tested positive for meth in his blood at the time of the crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Early findings placed the 13-year-old behind the wheel of the pick-up truck, but federal officials said Thursday that DNA testing indicated that Siemens was driving while high on meth. The collision killed both Siemens and his son, plus six college students and their coach. Federal investigators also changed their minds on a second preliminary finding that one of the truck’s tires had blown out, saying Thursday that they had no evidence it was true. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, the board said.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Stockton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
Nocona, TX
Crime & Safety
Westminster, CO
Accidents
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Fort Stockton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Andrews County, TX
City
Pleasanton, TX
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Westminster, CO
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Nocona, TX
Westminster, CO
Cars
City
Hobbs, NM
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
Pleasanton, TX
Crime & Safety
Hobbs, NM
Crime & Safety
Hobbs, NM
Accidents
Local
Texas Cars
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiago Sousa
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Boy, 6, dies days after being bitten by rattlesnake on family bike ride

A six-year-old boy has died a week after being bit by a rattlesnake during a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Two children were biking with their father and stopped to drink water in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when the boy ran ahead and the snake struck, CBS Colorado reported. Security Fire Battalion Chief Derek Chambers told CBS: “Being a dad myself it really, really hits home.”Mr Chambers was among the first responders taking action when the call came in on 5 July shortly after 8am. “As soon as the kid was bitten, the dad grabbed him...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Siemens#The Associated Press#Usw
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
Black Enterprise

Police Investigating 31 Decomposing Bodies Found Inside Indiana Funeral Home

Authorities in Jefferson, Indiana, are investigating after 31 decomposing bodies and cremation remains of 16 others were located inside a funeral home. On Saturday, Maj. Isaac Parker confirmed that 31 deceased individuals, “some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition,” were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, along with the post-cremation remains of 16 people, WDRB reports.
INDIANA STATE
Newsweek

Dog Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl to Death at Her Home: Police

A 4-year-old girl in Texas was mauled to death by a dog in her own home, according to police. Dallas police said they were alerted to reports of an attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road, at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy