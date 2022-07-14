ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Store owners plead guilty to providing alcohol to underage driver who killed a family in California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXdkK_0gg7I8ik00

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Two liquor store owners have pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to an underage driver who killed a young family in Long Beach, California in 2019.

According to KTLA, Amor Amacio, 60, and her daughter, Syntyche Amacio, 28, both plead guilty for their roles that lead to the deaths of the Awaida family on October 31, 2019.

The crash happened, according to KTLA, when Joseph Awaida, 30; Raihan Awaida, 32; and their 3-year-old son were trick-or-treating and Carlo Navarro, then 20 years old, hit them with his car. The father died the morning after the crash, the boy died two days later and the mother passed away about a month later. Navarro was arrested and charged with three counts of murder. He is expected in court on September 15.

In video obtained by prosecutors, according to KABC, Amacio was shown handling a bottle of whiskey to Navarro without asking for a proper identification card and he did not pay for it. Navarro allegedly told investigators in a statement that the woman was aware he was underage and had sold him alcohol in the past, and that she told him to pay the following day.

On Wednesday, Amor was convicted of furnishing alcohol to a minor who later caused great bodily damage or death, according to KTLA. She can never hold a liquor license or participate in any businesses that sell alcoholic beverages in the state of California. Amor has been sentenced to a year in jail, five years of probation and 720 hours of community service. KTLA said she will also have to provide proof of up to a million in civil liability insurance for restitution to the victims’ family.

According to KTLA, Amor has also been convicted of conspiracy to obstruct licensing provisions of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act because she was operating the liquor store without approval from ABC.

Amor’s daughter, Syntyche, plead guilty to conspiracy to obstruct licensing provisions of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act as the “paper owner” of the liquor store, said KABC. Prosecutors said that Syntyche had applied for a license and was issued it for operating the liquor store but it was actually run by her mother who ABC would not issue one to after another legal matter.

KABC said that Syntyche was not physically in the store when Amor provided the alcohol to Navarro and they had no evidence she had ever provided alcohol to minors before.

According to KTLA, Syntyche has been banned from holding a liquor license and has been sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community services.

Both Amor and Syntyche are required to donate about a thousand dollars to a local charity chosen by Awaida’s family, KTLA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC7

San Pedro shooting: Man found dead in SUV

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- There are many unanswered questions as police investigate a murder in San Pedro. Investigators say the man was shot last night, but didn't turn up at the hospital until eight hours later. Police say the actual shooting happened at 14th Street and Mesa late Thursday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Liquor License#Murder#Liquor Store#Ktla#Kabc
KFI AM 640

At Least One Person Killed In Fatal Collision In LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - At least one person died today in a car crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of Northridge and Overhill drives around 7:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Overhill drive will be shut down between Stocker...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Drinks
orangecountytribune.com

Driver in fatal crash charged

An unlicensed 19-year-old driver who led Orange police on a brief police pursuit at more than 100 miles per hour before crashing and killing three passengers, including a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, was charged Thursday with three felony counts of murder. Three teenage passengers were also ejected during the crash, but survived.
CBS LA

Gunman fires at deputies surrounding Compton building

A suspect who shot deputies checking into a call of an assault with a deadly weapon is in custody after apparently setting fire to an apartment in Compton.At least a dozen Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, several in tactical gear, surrounded the building in the 100 block of North Acacia Avenue, near Atlantic Boulevard. Sheriff's officials say the deputies were initially responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 7:30 a.m. when they were fired on."They were trying to do a door knock on that location, and that's when they were received with that gunfire," Los Angeles...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Texas man arrested for 4 cold-case murders in L.A. and Inglewood: LAPD

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson through DNA, the LAPD said in a press release.
INGLEWOOD, CA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy