Mideast Israel US Biden

Biden says Trump made 'gigantic mistake' withdrawing US from Iran nuclear deal
President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Wednesday that former President Donald Trump made a "gigantic mistake" withdrawing the US from the Iran nuclear deal and said Iran was closer now to acquiring a nuclear weapon.
'He will become the new Putin': Saudi activist warns Biden not to appease MBS
Saudi activist Lina al-Hathloul tells Bianna Golodryga that President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia will “rehabilitate” the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Biden gets 'embarrassed' on 'hat-in-hand' trip to Mideast powers: foreign policy expert
President Biden's foreign trip has succeeded in making America look weak, as the president moves on to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after an "embarrassing" visit to Israel and with the Palestinians, a top foreign policy expert told Fox News on Friday. Heritage Foundation vice president James Jay Carafano said on "The...
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
The one word Biden won’t say in Israel
Try as he might, the president can’t escape the impact that Donald Trump had in the region.
MSNBC
Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client
Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
Biden met with Israel's controversial former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Who is he?
President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East began Thursday in Israel, a close ally to the United States. The trip's primary focus is security. Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday jointly signed a "Jerusalem Declaration," which commits the two nations to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and using "all elements of its (U.S.) national power" to achieve that outcome, according to the Times of Israel.
Pompeo: What happened last August in Afghanistan made the US weaker and Biden weaker
Jul. 13, 2022 - 05:48 - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responds to Iran supplying drones to Russia and Biden’s statement on nuclear weapons in Iran on ‘The Story with Martha MacCallum.’
POLITICO
Jet-lagged dinners and Biden's gift to the Middle East
JERUSALEM — President JOE BIDEN had different plans for engaging the Middle East. But the world has a way of intervening. Since the beginning of his administration, he’s sought to downgrade the importance of the region so as not to wade into intractable problems such as the brokering of a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And in a sign that he was planning to conduct Middle East diplomacy differently than his predecessors, he pledged to end the United States’ customary snugness with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist JAMAL KHASHOGGI, a U.S. resident.
Wolf Blitzer presses Saudi diplomat who was in meeting with Biden on Khashoggi's murder
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer presses Saudi diplomat Adel al-Jubeir, who was in the room during President Joe Biden’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there. Biden, in a joint news conference after a one-on-one meeting with the Israeli leader, said he still wants to give diplomacy a chance. Moments earlier, Lapid insisted that words alone won’t thwart Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. While Biden suggested his patience with Iran was running low, he held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin a dormant deal intended to prevent it from building a nuclear weapon. “I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome,” Biden said on the second day of a four-day visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia. He also stressed on his first trip to the Middle East as president the importance of furthering ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 1 Month to Primary: Polls
Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, is still fighting hard to retain her House seat with just a month until she faces off against Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the western state's GOP primary. Cheney, a staunch conservative who voted with Trump more...
China stands in the way of Biden’s Saudi outreach
A soured U.S.-Saudi relationship has given Beijing a diplomatic windfall. Can the president claw it back?
Biden Visits Israel Updates: Biden Celebrates 'Deep' U.S.-Israel Bond
President Joe Biden and the Israeli Prime Minister reaffirmed the "unbreakable bonds" between their two countries.
NBC News
White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging
The White House said President Biden would "minimize contact" during his visit to the Middle East over Covid-19 concerns, but that resolve appeared to have dissolved. Biden was seen fist bumping Israeli officials after arriving in Tel Aviv but soon shook hands with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and greeted two Holocaust survivors by holding their hands and kissing them on the cheek. Asked if the policy was in place to avoid shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the White House reiterated Covid-19 risks.July 14, 2022.
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
President Biden urges Israel to return to Iran nuclear deal
Jul. 13, 2022 - 03:31 - White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports from Jerusalem on President Biden's trip to the Middle East on 'Special Report.'
Biden the first US president to fly from Israel to Jeddah
Jul. 14, 2022 - 02:28 - Fox News foreign correspondent Alex Hogan reports on Biden's visit to the Middle East and his talks of security and energy issues with regional leaders of Saudi Arabia on ‘Your World.’
Biden savors Israel 'homecoming' as high-wire Saudi leg looms
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Israel on Wednesday to kick off a high-stakes trip to the Middle East dominated by efforts to persuade Gulf allies to pump more oil and bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together.
High stakes for Biden’s Mideast trip
President Biden escaped his low approval ratings here in the U.S., this week, with a warm welcome in Israel – kicking off a trip to the Mideast to meet with nearly a dozen leaders. It’s Biden’s first trip to the region since taking office, after campaigning on promises like holding Saudi Arabia accountable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
