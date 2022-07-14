ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mideast Israel US Biden

By Ronen Zvulun | AP
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGoM1_0gg7HNub00

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he attends the the openning ceremony of the Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
USA TODAY

Biden met with Israel's controversial former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Who is he?

President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East began Thursday in Israel, a close ally to the United States. The trip's primary focus is security. Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday jointly signed a "Jerusalem Declaration," which commits the two nations to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and using "all elements of its (U.S.) national power" to achieve that outcome, according to the Times of Israel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Mideast#Jerusalem#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
POLITICO

Jet-lagged dinners and Biden's gift to the Middle East

JERUSALEM — President JOE BIDEN had different plans for engaging the Middle East. But the world has a way of intervening. Since the beginning of his administration, he’s sought to downgrade the importance of the region so as not to wade into intractable problems such as the brokering of a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And in a sign that he was planning to conduct Middle East diplomacy differently than his predecessors, he pledged to end the United States’ customary snugness with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist JAMAL KHASHOGGI, a U.S. resident.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there. Biden, in a joint news conference after a one-on-one meeting with the Israeli leader, said he still wants to give diplomacy a chance. Moments earlier, Lapid insisted that words alone won’t thwart Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. While Biden suggested his patience with Iran was running low, he held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin a dormant deal intended to prevent it from building a nuclear weapon. “I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome,” Biden said on the second day of a four-day visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia. He also stressed on his first trip to the Middle East as president the importance of furthering ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging

The White House said President Biden would "minimize contact" during his visit to the Middle East over Covid-19 concerns, but that resolve appeared to have dissolved. Biden was seen fist bumping Israeli officials after arriving in Tel Aviv but soon shook hands with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and greeted two Holocaust survivors by holding their hands and kissing them on the cheek. Asked if the policy was in place to avoid shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the White House reiterated Covid-19 risks.July 14, 2022.
POTUS
Axios

High stakes for Biden’s Mideast trip

President Biden escaped his low approval ratings here in the U.S., this week, with a warm welcome in Israel – kicking off a trip to the Mideast to meet with nearly a dozen leaders. It’s Biden’s first trip to the region since taking office, after campaigning on promises like holding Saudi Arabia accountable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy