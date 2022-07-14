Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City

Over the past week, all eyes were on the dazzling schedule of couture runway shows in Paris. Representing some of the most exquisite and finest designs fashion has to offer, the week was nothing short of glamour, superior craftsmanship, and, of course, some very high-profile celebrity appearances. While Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Naomi Campbell walking the Balenciaga show was one viral moment, it was the reoccurrence of the silk dress that caught my attention. The material made its way into a number of looks during the show, including Kardashian's lustrous draped maxi dress. But the staple didn't just shine (literally and figuratively) at Balenciaga. It also popped up in Fendi's and Jean Paul Gaultier's couture collections during the week.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO