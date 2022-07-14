ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City

By Marsha Badger
rnbcincy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Ashanti was a sight for sore eyes when she was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday. The singer, songwriter, and actress was seen leaving Good Morning America in a floral Dolce and Gabbana shorts ensemble....

rnbcincy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
HelloBeautiful

Toni Braxton Gives Us Fashion Goals In An Animal Print Sergio Hudson Look

Toni Braxton took to Instagram to give us style goals in an animal print look that we have to add to our summer wardrobe!. Taking to the platform, the legendary singer posed to perfection while rocking a Sergio Hudson animal print dress that fit her like a glove. The flowy summer dress featured a deep v neckline and a matching waist belt. The paired the look with matching jewlery and wore her hair in a straight down hairstyle with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Turned Couture Week Into Her Fashion Playground

Just hours after Kim Kardashian made a surprise cameo in Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture presentation earlier this week (alongside celebrities like Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman), the star attended a dinner in celebration of the label wearing an equally-dazzling look. She wore a long, black Balenciaga sequin gown complete with a futuristic face shield that channeled one of those creatures in Alien. Sure, the look is a tad outlandish for everyday—but this is couture week! The star understood the assignment when it comes to one of fashion’s biggest events of the year, which is to embrace irreverence and risk-taking clothes. She did exactly this all week long.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Masters Canadian Tuxedo in Denim Shirt, Patchwork Jeans and Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, wore equally cool looks as they were spotted together on Sunday in New York. The TV personality stepped out in an all-denim outfit. She wore a medium-wash denim long-sleeve shirt with patchwork jeans. Her baggy jeans featured a low-rise waist as well as a wide-leg opening. She accessorized her outfit with a black Tiesto Racing trucker hat, orange sunglasses, an array of jewelry and a black tote bag. The supermodel added a pair of strappy sandals with her Canadian tuxedo. Her sandals featured black straps across her feet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Florence Pugh Pops In Neon Pink Tulle and Sky High Matching Platform Heels At The 2022 Valentino Couture Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Florence Pugh was a hot pink princess at the 2022 Valentino Couture show in Rome. The actress sat with a star studded front row to attend the July 9th show, making her presence known among some serious celebrities in a neon pink gown. Other notable attendees were Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, and Naomi Campbell. The Valentino dress Pugh wore was made of vibrant tulle. The bodice was a halter style with very sheer coverage and no sleeves. The star layered the high neck tulle over top a full opaque skirt that added an extra layer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich Music#Long Island#D G
WWD

Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair. On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway Takes on Rome in a Patterned Sundress and Valentino Sandals

Anne Hathaway has been on a serious street style streak this summer. This week, the actress was seen beaming in a patterned yellow sundress in Rome. The dress's print featured white animal illustrations on the top and geometric orange designs on the skirt. She accessorized with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and gold jewelry, including a thin chain bracelet and several rings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jaime Xie on Her Favorite Paris Couture Week Shows and ‘Bling Empire’ Season 3

Click here to read the full article. When she’s not filming for “Bling Empire,” Jaime Xie is jetting off from one fashion show to another. During Paris Couture Week, the socialite-heiress, who is the eldest scion of tech billionaire Ken Xie, attended some of the most exclusive runway shows, such as Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Jean Paul Gaultier and Alexandre Vauthier.More from WWDKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusFront Row at Fendi Couture Fall 2022 If she had to pick her favorites, they would be Balenciaga and Schiaparelli, two brands she tends to wear...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
whowhatwear

The Silk Dress Was an MVP of Couture Week—23 I'm Shopping for This Very Minute

Over the past week, all eyes were on the dazzling schedule of couture runway shows in Paris. Representing some of the most exquisite and finest designs fashion has to offer, the week was nothing short of glamour, superior craftsmanship, and, of course, some very high-profile celebrity appearances. While Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Naomi Campbell walking the Balenciaga show was one viral moment, it was the reoccurrence of the silk dress that caught my attention. The material made its way into a number of looks during the show, including Kardashian's lustrous draped maxi dress. But the staple didn't just shine (literally and figuratively) at Balenciaga. It also popped up in Fendi's and Jean Paul Gaultier's couture collections during the week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kacey Musgraves Gives the Canadian Tuxedo a Twist in Denim Corset Top and Matching Jeans

Kacey Musgraves styled double denim for her latest performance. The “Slow Burn” singer took to the stage at Palomino Festival in Pasadena on Saturday. While she headlined, many other country and Americana artists like Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, Orville Peck and more also performed at the festival over the weekend. While on stage, Musgraves took a spin on the infamous Canadian tuxedo, otherwise known as an all-denim look. She paired a medium wash denim corset top with matching high-waisted, baggy jeans. Each piece was covered in an acid-wash print giving the look a bit more interest. She added a necklace but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.
PASADENA, CA
WWD

Anne Hathaway Sports Mini Sequin Magenta Dress Sitting Front Row at Valentino Couture Show in Rome

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway has done it again. On Friday, the actress attended the Valentino couture show for its fall 2022 collection in Rome, held at the city’s famed Piazza di Spagna. She wore a sequin mini peplum dress by the Italian luxury fashion house in its now-signature magenta hue.More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Kim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StylePhotos from the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' London Premiere She wore her hair down, with accessories by Valentino, including a matching mini stud handbag and patent platform heels. She is usually styled by Erin Walsh, who also works...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy