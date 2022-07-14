ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mini Cooper SE Convertible Concept Is a Blue-Skies EV

By Steven Cole Smith
CAR AND DRIVER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's cuter: the prototype Mini Cooper electric convertible or a basketful of kittens?. Yes, of course, the Mini electric convertible. It hasn't been announced for production yet, but we got an early drive, and we predict that when it is available, it will be the darling of every college sorority. At...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Toyota Crown Global Lineup Also Includes RWD Sedan, Two SUVs

Toyota has revealed an entire lineup of vehicles that wear the Crown nameplate. In addition to the lifted sedan for the U.S., there's also a conventional sedan, a compact crossover, and a larger SUV. We don't know if these versions are coming to the U.S., but we think they could...
CARS
Newsweek

New Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is a Bold, Electric Sedan Statement

Hyundai is adding to its Ioniq electric vehicle family with a model of a totally new design. The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a sedan with a nouveau Porsche-like back end, bulbous cabin, and unique front. The new Hyundai Ioniq model is expected to compete against many of the same...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Crown Replaces the Avalon as a Lifted, Hybrid Sedan

The new Toyota Crown arrives for the 2023 model year with two hybrid powertrain options, standard all-wheel drive, lots of modern tech, and an unorthodox lifted-sedan bodystyle. The base powertrain is a 236-horsepower hybrid setup, while the Platinum trim comes with a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four and two electric motors, good...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mansory F8XX Ferrari F8 Tributo Goes Wilder With Spider Version

Last year, Mansory introduces its take on the Ferrari F8 Tributo. Dubbed the F8XX, the Italian sports car receives a relatively decent upgrade inside and out, along with a power bump to match the look. Now, the Brand-based tuning firm goes back to the F8XX drawing board for another F8XX based on the F8 Tributo Spider.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convertible#Mini#Electric Cars#Ev#The Cooper Se Electric#The Mini Electric
MotorAuthority

Techart's Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is a genuine GT3 alternative

Germany's Techart has come out with a round of upgrades for the 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera GTS that has the potential to see the car outmuscle the 911 GT3 on the track. The stock GTS is already a superb option for buyers looking for a combination of comfort and track...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 BMW M5

Some cars are big-bodied and some are thrilling. The BMW M5 is both, with a body based on the regular 5-series and a heart-and-lung transplant courtesy of the brand’s M performance division. Under the hood lives a spectacular 600-hp twin-turbo V-8 bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission that powers all four wheels. An optional Competition package turns up the heat with 17 extra horsepower, a more soulful exhaust, stiffer suspension, and Competition badging and trim. That version rocketed to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds in our testing. Built to handle the rigors of mountain hairpins, blasts on the autobahn, and everyday life the M5 offers a premium experience with a penchant for fireworks. Unlike its closest competitor, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the Bimmer’s stealthy packaging isn’t offset by a thunderous exhaust but its impressive comfort and refinement make it among the best in the premium sports sedan segment.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
CAR AND DRIVER

Highly Rated Roof Racks for Your Crossover

Here's a scenario for you: It's early morning and you're packing up the crossover for a road trip. Everything fits in the back like a perfect game of Tetris, so you close the hatch and pirouette back toward the house, only to stop in your tracks. There on the ground is a lone suitcase full of vacation essentials. Now where is that gonna go?
CARS
MotorAuthority

VW shows us redesigned Phaeton that never made production

It's been 20 years since Volkswagen launched its Phaeton on the market, and to mark the occasion the automaker has revealed the secret successor that was being developed for launch in the later part of the last decade. A decision to focus on electric mobility ultimately led to management pulling...
MLB
CAR AND DRIVER

The Nissan Leaf Heads for the Off-Ramp

The Nissan Leaf was the first modern, mass-produced electric vehicle to reach the U.S. market, arriving in the 2011 model year. Reports say production of the Leaf is to be phased out sometime in the mid-decade. Although the Leaf's chapter is drawing to a close, Nissan projects that 40 percent...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

1999 Subaru Legacy SUS Limited: World's 'First' Sport-Utility Sedan?

From the June 1998 issue of Car and Driver. Aha! We knew it. The AMC Eagle was ahead of its time. Precisely 19 years ahead, it seems. The Eagle line of four-wheel-drive coupes, sedans, and wagons, which we praised loudly for their peerless blend of on- and off-road ride and handling, preceded the sport-ute boom by roughly a decade.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 1995 Toyota Avalon XL, a Giant among Toyotas

From the April 1995 issue of Car and Driver. Some fat-cat execs in Detroit may not want you to know about a ball-and-chain limiting the size of Japanese cars, lest you take pity and buy one of them. But we'll tell you: an old Japanese tax law penalizing cars wider...
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Starts at $106,395

Chevy has revealed pricing for the 2023 Corvette Z06. It starts at $106,395 for the base 1LZ, and the convertible is $7000–$7500 extra. Options include the Z06 package for $8995 and carbon-fiber wheels for $11,995. The new 2023 Corvette Z06's 670-hp flat-plane-crank V-8 revs to 8600 rpm, and its...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy