Mini Cooper SE Convertible Concept Is a Blue-Skies EV

Some cars are big-bodied and some are thrilling. The BMW M5 is both, with a body based on the regular 5-series and a heart-and-lung transplant courtesy of the brand’s M performance division. Under the hood lives a spectacular 600-hp twin-turbo V-8 bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission that powers all four wheels. An optional Competition package turns up the heat with 17 extra horsepower, a more soulful exhaust, stiffer suspension, and Competition badging and trim. That version rocketed to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds in our testing. Built to handle the rigors of mountain hairpins, blasts on the autobahn, and everyday life the M5 offers a premium experience with a penchant for fireworks. Unlike its closest competitor, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the Bimmer’s stealthy packaging isn’t offset by a thunderous exhaust but its impressive comfort and refinement make it among the best in the premium sports sedan segment.

