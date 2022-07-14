ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Bellevue may give voters $85M parks levy in November

By Spencer Pauley
ncwlife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Bellevue City Council voted to continue discussion for placing a measure for a parks levy on November’s General Election ballot. The proposed levy totals $85 million and is structured as a nine-year regular levy lid lift funding mechanism, according to the City of...

www.ncwlife.com

The Skanner News

WA County Considers Mandates, Urges Masking, Boosters

SEATTLE (AP) — COVID-19 levels remain high this summer in Washington’s most populous county — which includes Seattle. Increasingly involving the highly transmissible omicron BA.5 variant and BA.4, cases are higher than the peak of last year’s delta wave, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Providence nurses demand hazard pay amid staffing shortage

Several nurses from Providence Regional Medical Center spoke to the Everett City Council yesterday asking for the city to mandate hazard pay for nurses during the current staffing shortage at the hospital. Many of the speakers at the council meeting said that the staffing shortage is extreme, and while they...
EVERETT, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Conversion of Former GSA Site to Auburn 18 Business Park Begins

“We regularly seek out sustainable projects with adaptive reuse potential. In Auburn, our plan includes both investing in the improvement of the existing campus and creating new, state-of-the-art buildings – it’s an exciting, robust project,” said John A. Mase, Chief Executive Officer of IRG. The existing 1.4...
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Declining enrollment tightens OSD belt anew

Olympia School District (OSD) is facing constriction in the budget as it sees a further decline in enrollment for the School Year 2022-2023, said OSD Assistant Supt. of Business and Finance Jennifer Priddy. The OSD projected a total enrollment of 8,985 students next school year; less than 200 students fewer...
OLYMPIA, WA

